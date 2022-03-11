Oscar Awards: Who will win the category of Best Supporting Actor?

MEXICO CITY.- The 94th edition of the Oscar Awards is getting closer, it will take place on March 27, 2022, and the closer the date gets, the bets on a winner in each of the 23 categories they are clearer.

In the case of the award for Best Supporting Actor, it is still uncertain, because, on the one hand, the film “The power of the dog”, one of the favorites in the contest with 12 nominations, has two of its elements competing for this statuette , while on the other hand, Troy Kotsur, who stars in the movie “Coda”, could become the first deaf actor to receive the award.

Added to this is the outstanding participation of Irishman Ciarán Hinds in «Belfast», and the pressure of competing against JK Simmons, who has previously been recognized by the Academy in this same category for his work in «Whiplash»; he now competes with Aaron Sorkin’s “Being the Ricardos.”

These are some of the opinions of industry experts regarding the predictions for who will win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor this year. The name of the Americans Jesse Plemons and Troy Kotsur stand out.

Del Toro and Oscar nominees meet for lunch

The portal “The statuette”, which makes updates prior to the ceremony, points to Troy Kotsur as the possible winner. Troy has previously been recognized for his performance in the run-up to the Oscars, by organizations such as the Hollywood Screen Actors Guild, the Gotham Independent Film Award and the Independent Spirit Awards.

Julia Andrade, from the organization “Escribe cine ac” cast her vote in favor of Kodi Smit-McPhee, from “El poder del perro” on the portal “Palomita de Maí”.

The Independent’s culture writer also credited Kodi for “achieving a smile that is a reveal, a twist, and the emotional core of the film all rolled into one” at the end of the film; However, she decided to bet on the other member of this same film: Jesse Plemons since she considers that he displays all the power of his acting in a way never seen before, the expert pointed out.

“One of them is definitely going to win, and I would bet on Plemons,” the specialist said.

Paloma Gónzales, on behalf of the American magazine GQ, put the bets a little on Troy Kotsur, noting that “Kotsur is the first deaf man nominated for Best Supporting Actor and with that he has already made history, but he also showed his support for Jesse Plemons for considering that he gives one of the best performances of his career» in his role as George Burbank.

The decline of the Oscars that came to ‘sharpen’ the pandemic