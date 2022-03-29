Oscar Awards: Youngest actors to win statuette

Mexico City. / 03.18.2022 14:43:06





Wow, talent knows no ages and neither when it comes to rewarding the incredible performances that we can see in multiple Hollywood and independent movies. This is how they have been shown to us by personalities who, regardless of how old they are, make it clear that their talent is born and they deserve all the awards.

The Academy Awards will hold their 94th edition next March 27 in Los Angeles, California. One of the big surprises is the nomination of Kodi Smit-Mc-Pheewho, at only 25 years old, competes to win the award for Best Supporting Actor thanks to his role in the film ‘The power of the dog’.

Smit-Mc-Phee is only one of the youngest nominees in the history of the Oscars, since the ceremony has a long history of nominees and winners who took the statuette at a very young age, some did not reach adolescence.

These are the youngest winners of the statuette in the history of the Academy:

Tatum O’Neal (10 years)

thanks to his character Addie in the movie ‘moon paper‘, O’Neal was the youngest winner in the Supporting Actress category and in all categories overall.

Anna Paquin (11 years old)

With no prior acting experience, Paquin was awarded for her role in ‘The piano‘, where he played Flora.

Patty Duke (16 years old)

Duke was awarded thanks to her impeccable role as Helen Keller, the activist defending the rights of people with disabilities. The actress became first and only teenager to win the award to date.

Timothy Hutton (20 years old)

Hutton became the youngest male actor to win the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in ‘Ordinary people‘.

Marlee Matlin (21 years old)

Matlin currently holds the record for the youngest actress to win the Best Actress category, since in 1986 she won the statuette for her role in ‘Children of a lesser god‘.

Jennifer Lawrence (22 years old)

One of the greatest promises of cinema in his generation. Lawrence won the statuette for Best Actress for her role in ‘dawn‘. Although this was his first victory, the actress had previously been nominated at the age of 20.

Janet Gaynor (22 years old)

Not Just 1, But 3 Best Actress Awards Thanks to Movies

‘The seventh heaven‘,‘The Angel of the Street‘ and ‘Dawn‘, all won in 1928. Gaynor was the first youngest actress in to earn a statuette

Anne Baxter (23 years old)

The late actress moved critics thanks to her role in the film

Razor’s Edge, giving her the statuette for Best Supporting Actress in 1947.

Teresa Wright (24 years old)

Because of her role as Mrs. Miniver in the World War II-set film of the same name as the character, the actress took home the statuette before her 25th birthday.

Goldie Hawn (24 years old)

The actress, singer and dancer won the award for Best Supporting Actress for the role of Tony Simmons in the movie ‘Cactus Flower’.

Joan Fontaine (24)

In 1942, Fontaine won the Best Actress category for her role in the film ‘The suspicion’. The actress she passed away in 2013, leaving a wide legacy in the world of cinema.

Who is your favorite actor who won a statuette at a young age?

mg