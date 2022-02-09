Oscar, Chastain nominated for The Eyes of Tammy Faye: The Reaction

When we saw The Eyes of Tammy Faye, at the latest edition of the Rome Film Fest, the thought was: ‘Jessica Chastain’s interpretation will reach the Oscars’. Our prediction came true!

Chastain was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Competing for the coveted statuette are: Olivia Colman per The Lost DaughterPenelope Cruz for Madres ParalelasNicole Kidman for Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewart for Spencer. To find out the winners and the winners of the Oscars will have to wait until March 27.

Based on a true story, Searchlight Pictures directed by Michael Showalter follows the rise, fall and redemption of swashbuckling evangelical TV preacher Tammy Faye, played in a surprising way by Jessica Chastain (here also as producer). Between the seventies and eighties, Tammy and her husband Jim Bakker, played by Andrew Garfield, founded the most important American religious television network, built a large amusement park and achieved success thanks to their message of love, kindness and prosperity.

“It’s been 10 years since I was last considered, which is around the time I got the rights to the Tammy Faye story, so it’s kind of like it’s coming full circle.“, Chastain told the microphones of Deadline.

In the meantime, on Instagram he posted a video in which he toasts with his collaborators, who are also nominated for the Oscars for make-up and hair. “I called Penelope Cruz on FaceTime, who I love, and we jumped up and down together over the phone. Then I called Olivia Colman and celebrated with her too. I don’t have Nicole Kidman and Kristen Stewart’s number, otherwise I would have called them too. Being recognized by the Academy, especially this year, was shocking“, Added the actress.