Oscar Colás arrived in the United States – SwingComplete

The White Sox and their Cuban prospects have had a lot of activity in the last week. On February 22, the franchise’s Minor League training camp began and even Yoelqui Céspedes had contact with the press.

Chris Getz, the general manager’s assistant answered several questions on the 22nd itself in which he clarified that Norge Vera will have a workload of around 75 to 80 innings during the next campaign.

Regarding Oscar Colás, he clarified that he would be arriving in Arizona next week to join the training sessions with the rest of the prospects. The man from Santiago arrived in the United States on the night of this February 25, specifically to New York City and then continued his trip. Just as he arrived, Yoelqui welcomed him via social networks.

Colás reached an agreement with the White Sox that became official in the 2022 international signing period. He got a high bonus of 2.7 million dollars and is considered the number 5 international prospect according to MLB Pipelines.

Now he will join a whole legion of Cuban players in the franchise, including Yoelqui Céspedes, Yolbert Sánchez, Bryan Ramos and Norge Carlos Vera.

