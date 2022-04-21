Oscar de la Hoya accused of sexual assault

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against him and his Casa Mexico tequila brand, according to court documents obtained by ESPN.

A former Casa México employee alleges in the filing that De La Hoya sexually harassed and sexually assaulted her on two separate occasions. The lawsuit is a counterclaim filed in Los Angeles Superior Court against Casa Mexico, company executives Michael Gooch and Robert Crossan, DV Capital Partners, and De La Hoya.

Photo: AP

“As a survivor of this abuse, she wants others to know that this behavior is unacceptable and no matter who you are,” the woman’s attorney, Sylvia Torres-Guillén, said in a statement. “We will seek justice on your behalf.”

According to the file, Casa México organized a business event in Mexico to visit the brand’s distillery in March 2020. The former employee alleges that the first night there she woke up when De La Hoya knocked on the door of her hotel room. When she opened the door, she said she saw De La Hoya with his pants down to his ankles. She claims that he forced his way into her room and got into her bed. According to the lawsuit, the woman pushed him out of bed and walked him back to her room.

The next morning, when De La Hoya failed to show up for a scheduled meeting to tour the distillery, the former employee claims she went to his room to wake him up and De La Hoya tucked her into his bed and sexually assaulted her.

Shortly after she returned to Los Angeles from the trip, the woman said she attended a company party at a restaurant where some people ended up at De La Hoya’s house. When De La Hoya was alone with the woman, she alleges that he “disclosed and recovered a sexual object from a collection stored in her home,” according to the filing. De la Hoya, the woman claims, “forcibly inserted the sexual object into his body.”

The woman reported that she told Casa Mexico executives, but they did nothing to discipline De La Hoya. She said, according to the complaint, that she feared retaliation from the company if she spoke out about the alleged abuse.

ESPN did not release the names of the alleged victims of sexual violence. The Los Angeles Times first reported news of the lawsuit.

De La Hoya and television personality Mario López are listed as partners in Casa México on the company’s website. De La Hoya denied the lawsuit’s allegations in a statement Wednesday to the LA Times.

“With the 24-hour news cycle we all find ourselves in, more often than not, malicious and unfair accusations are interpreted as truth without the evidence to back up their erroneous claims,” ​​De La Hoya said in a statement. “I am confident that my legal team will resolve this matter and prove my innocence.”

In addition to claims of sexual harassment and sexual assault, the lawsuit alleges gender discrimination, wrongful termination, and the negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Casa México sued former employee and company founder Eric Gerardo Leyva-Buccio for breach of fiduciary duty last December, a case that remains open.

De La Hoya, 49, is a former six-division boxing champion and Olympic gold medalist. He was one of the most popular fighters of his generation. De La Hoya, a Los Angeles native and dual US-Mexican citizen, retired following a loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2008. He was scheduled to return to the ring last year but pulled out due to COVID-19 and has since Said he won’t be back.