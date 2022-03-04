Óscar de la Hoya pointed out the culprit of his breakup with Canelo Álvarez

Óscar de la Hoya and Canelo signed the most lucrative contract in sports history (Photo: Instagram@oscardelahoya/Cuartoscuro)

Two years after Saul Alvarez broke his employment relationship with Golden Boy Promotions, Oscar de la hoya, founder of the company, continues to make statements about the event. In his most recent intervention before the media, the Olympic champion threw himself against Eddy Reynosocoach of Cinnamon since he entered professional boxing, whom he cataloged as the culprit of the disagreement.

In an interview conducted by the The opinionfrom Los Angeles, de la Hoya argued for the first time the reasons why the best coach in the world, according to the magazine The Ringwas primarily responsible for the early termination of the most lucrative contract in the history of the sport.

“I blame all his coach Eddy Reynoso. I think that once I criticized him saying in the media that Eddy Reynoso needs help to, perhaps, improve the style of Cinnamon a little more: let him raise his hand, not raise his head when he throws the hook. I criticized him a little bit and that created tension.”he declared to the media.

Eddy Reynoso was singled out by Óscar de la Hoya as being responsible for Canelo’s breakup with Golden Boy Promotions (Photo: Instagram/canelo)

Before said pronouncement, de la Hoya used to evade the question or limited himself to answering that “There were people behind him and those decisions. I don’t know why he was unhappy with the contract I got him.”. However, he recently went straight and talked about the friendship between Cinnamon and Reynoso, well “They are best friendsso what I say about Eddy Reynoso is going to hurt Cinnamon. I’m not sure, but I think that’s what started the fight,” he stated.

The Golden Boy’s relationship with Álvarez began in 2010 when he confronted José Miguel Cotto, two years before he definitively emigrated to the United States. Álvarez’s good results, as well as the level of attendance that he was beginning to consolidate strengthened the employment relationship and spread it over the years. It was not until 2018 that both parties achieved a historic agreement.

After having overcome the second fight against Gennady Golovkin, Cinnamon Álvarez signed a contract with DAZN Boxing and Golden Boy Promotions for 11 fights in which he guaranteed a profit of USD 365 million. The agreement became the most lucrative in the history of sport worldwide and consolidated the Mexican in the boxing elite as one of the star characters.

The employment relationship between Saúl Álvarez and Oscar de la Hoya began in 2010, when he signed with Golden Boy (Photo: Instagram@oscardelahoya)

Under said regime, Saúl Álvarez engaged in a triad of fights in December 2018, as well as May and November 2019. In these chapters he beat Rocky Fielding and stripped Daniel Jacobs and Sergei Kovalev of the belts endorsed by the International Boxing Federation (IBF) in middleweight, as well as that of the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in 175 pounds, respectively.

By then, the tensions had already been present between the characters. According to various versions, de la Hoya sought to consolidate the third confrontation of Guadalajara with GGG, despite the disinterest of its main star. This generated discontent in the Mexican, who accused the Golden Boy company and its main personalities of make decisions without your consent.

Ryan García, who recently broke up with Eddy Reynoso, is one of the benchmarks of Golden Boy Promotions (Photo: Instagram/@kingryan)

The discomfort of Canelo Team bordered on the beginning of the legal dispute in which Álvarez sought the money he was promised when he signed the contract, as well as his freedom to continue his career away from Golden Boy. It was so, in December 2020, he managed to continue his career and agreed to a brawl against Callum Smith from the hand of Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

Since the Mexican stripped the British of the title endorsed by the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the WBC, he started a successful path that culminated in November 2021 with obtaining the undisputed championship at 168 pounds. By 2022, in partnership with Eddie Hearn, Álvarez seeks his second light heavyweight title against Dmitry Bivolas well as the possible trilogy against the Kazakh Gennady Golovkin.

KEEP READING:

Eduin Caz, vocalist of Grupo Firme, trained with Canelo Álvarez

The fight between Canelo Álvarez and Ryan García that heated up on social networks

What motivated Canelo Álvarez to become a fan of Atlas