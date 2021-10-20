News

Oscar de la Renta: the most beautiful dresses on the red carpet

When it comes to Oscar de la Renta one can only think of his clothes red carpet. The Dominican couturier, of American adoption who died in 2014, is remembered as “the stylist of the first lady “. It was in fact the favorite designer of Jackie Kennedy who first chose it and brought it to the red carpets of America that matters. Later it was also appreciated by Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, Nancy Reagan and Michelle Obama. Before his death, the couturier was also “Sanctified” by the popular TV series Sex and the City, where Sarah Jessica Parker and the other protagonists hailed him as a “fashion guru”.

Today like yesterday, the Oscar de la Renta maison continues to be the first choice of stars like Anne Hathaway, Billie Eilish And Margot Robbie, for red carpet outfits characterized by a unique, extremely refined and always creative glamor. The dresses adapt perfectly to the wearer, enhancing the sihouette in a masterly way and making women the absolute protagonists of the red carpet.

In recent years, outside the red carpet, we have also admired Oscar de la Renta creations at the Sanremo Festival with Elodie, and for the super chic maternity style of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

.

