Oscar della Sanità: Bergamo hospital awarded

Bergamo. Lombardy is full and Bergamo stands out at the Oscars of Health. Second and third place and the best Lean Company award and the special Value Based Healthcare award.

AND the Territorial Healthcare Company Papa Giovanni XXIII of Bergamo to obtain the second place of the Lean Health Award with the project “From the emergency room to the wards“.

While the North-Milan Territorial Social Healthcare Company ranks third with the reorganization “Nasa:“ new agendas for outpatient specialists ”. Not only second and third place, the Poliambulanza Foundation of Brescia won the Best “Lean Company” award dedicated to Piero Tosi, for having developed the culture of Lean in several areas of its organizational structure in recent years.

Winner of the provincial company for health services of the Autonomous Province of Trento (Apss).

Humanitas Research Hospital in Milan was awarded the special Value Based Healthcare Award for the “Value based breast cancer care” project.

The winners awarded in Rome in the location of Palazzo Brancaccio with the complete scientific jury, made up of more than 60 general managers and CEOs from public and private health companies.

THE projects

The second classified study revolves around a decisive path for the functioning of an entire hospital, that between the emergency room and the wards, made more efficient for solving the problem: boarding time. The comparison between multidisciplinary figures has highlighted numerous gray areas and critical issues that have been attacked and overcome. In particular, the issue of protected discharge, order and organization in the emergency room and the overcoming of silos optics was strongly addressed, favoring a horizontal integration of processes.

While the third classified project shows how the SST Nord-Milano team has managed to transform the critical issues related to the agendas of the outpatient specialist, strongly emphasized by the Covid 19 pandemic, into an opportunity for improvement. A reorganization of outpatient agendas both in technical terms and to balance the offer of services, carried out at the same time as the review of company procedures and the reorganization of the booking and management of work lists.

The Humanitas Research Hospital in Milan, on the other hand, was awarded the special Value Based Healthcare award for having implemented a breast cancer treatment process, built around the patient and based on the culture of collaboration and value. This ensures that all patients are guaranteed the best care and the same treatment path. All demonstrated by the numbers of clinical and process indicators constantly measured.

The fourth edition of the Oscars of Health proved to be a great success for the health reorganization event that has now become a real point of reference for public and private companies in the sector: discussing how and where to improve services for citizens.

“There is a need to network and invest a lot in the area – he underlines Alessandro Bacci, scientific coordinator of the Lean Health Award – It is essential to invest in organizational innovation, to understand who does what and how. If there is no organization there will always be problems. We must look to the future and invest more and better in professionals, in people. It is time to take advantage of the large investments arriving in our country to be able to connect information and data more and more, the real asset to improve treatments and bring them more and more towards the citizen “.

THE numbers of the Award 2021

120 projects were presented by 63 public and private health companies in the health world from all over Italy (13 more than in the last edition), of which 47 project ideas (from 33 companies), 66 projects already operational (from 34 companies) and 7 value based projects proposed (by 6 companies). All the regions presented reorganization projects, some for the first time such as Basilicata, Abruzzo and Marche. Growth in participation is confirmed for Sicily, all of northern and central Italy and Puglia.

The award is organized by Fiaso, Federsanità, Aiop, University of Siena, Telos Management Consulting with the patronage of Farmindustria, Confindustria Medical Devices, SIMM, ANMDO, Ispro, Ing.Ge.San, AOPI, SIFO, Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Liguria Region, Piedmont Region, Tuscany Region, Emilia – Romagna Region, Master LHCM, Aris, Active Citizenship, Cris and the decisive support of Bayer, Takeda, Boston Scientific as Platinum sponsor and Jansenn and Bd as Gold sponsor.

