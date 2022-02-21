Oscar D’León’s sauce and Los Rosario’s meringue prevail in Jaragua

With a full house theater, the Venezuelan artist Oscar D’León celebrated with the Dominicans his 50 years in music, performing his best hits of all time, where he was accompanied by Los Hermanos Rosario.

“This country is mine,” said the so-called “salsero mayor” in one of his speeches, referring to the Dominican Republic, the nation where he began his tour to celebrate half a century of musical career.

The Teatro La Fiesta of the Jaragua hotel in Santo Domingo, was the setting chosen to perform a show without waste under the assembly of Valenzuela production, by Amable Valenzuela.

With a location at full capacity and after the authorities lifted the restrictions on covd-19 measures, the evening began around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, which lasted until 2:00 p.m. early morning of the next day.

The legendary merengue orchestra Los Hermanos was the host as a good representation of the country and the native Creole genre. She opened with the Dominican-Venezuelan duo Emil 23 Grams, two young people who venture into urban music

With Rafa Rosario at the helm, this orchestra made most of the audience dance merengue, who did not stop singing to the rhythm of El pencil, Borrón y Cuenta Nueva, La luna coqueta, María, La kleptomana, Me voy pal pueblo and many other hits from an extensive repertoire of Los Hermanos Rosario.

Oscar on stage

The Oscar de la salsa, celebrating the night, went on stage at 12:00 midnight and immediately connected with an audience, which from that moment never took their seats and did not stop dancing and cheering the salsero born in Caracas.

“Josefa Matía” recalled his time with Dimensión Latina, after which he continued a series of hits that in terms of salsa symbolize a mark for the genre, such as Details, Princesita and many more.

The Dominican and Venezuelan flags musically embraced each other in a nostalgic encounter for the Venezuelan community residing in the Dominican Republic.

The moment of emotion must be highlighted when, at the request of the salsero, two young Venezuelans came on stage with the flag of their passion in their hands while Óscar interpreted the classic “Caballo Viejo”, an original song by the late Simón Díaz.

At the stroke of 2:00 am on Sunday, when El sonero del mundo brought his bass with him, the closing time established by the authorities heralded the end of the concert.

The classic “Mi bajo y yo” was the beginning of the end and the prelude to giving way to “Jaunita Morel”, an iconic Dominican merengue with which he closed an unforgettable night for salsa and his career of 50 years and 50 albums.