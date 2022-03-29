Óscar Herencia, from Metlife: “Technology at the service of customer experience also generates returns”

Insurtech, fintech, machine learning, big data. Depending on the year in which we were born and our exposure to the media, we will have a greater or lesser capacity to answer the question of what the hell do these words mean? But the truth is that behind these words there is the bigger, better and cheaper answer to many of our everyday problems.

Large sectors such as banking, finance or insurance have decided to start competing by paying close attention to the real needs of customers and designing quick, easy, simple and, above all, useful alternatives for many different customer profiles. For this reason digital freedomin collaboration with metlife has organized an informative meeting of the sectors fintech and insurer to analyze the main challenges and keys that they assume as well as their synergies.

They came to the meeting Oscar HeritageVice President of Southern Europe and General Director for Spain and Portugal of metlife; Javier SanchezResponsible mortgage product and accounts myinvestor; Sergio HillCEO of RebellionPay; Juan Villen, director of Idealistic Mortgages and Fahd Zniber Product VP of Bnext.

A moment of the round table that took place at the headquarters of Metlife | RB/David Alonso

Technology has opened up a world of possibilities and the calamity that the pandemic has brought has offered a B side, a positive side, which has been a brutal technological development.

Technology, the catalyst

This development is what has allowed many companies to seek to reduce costs or improve profits secondarily and as a logical consequence of improving the Customer experience.

An example would be the brutal competition that has opened up in the world of finance with the so-called fintech, financial services companies with a high technological component. Its approach has been to seek solutions for the needs of customers, to respond to their requests and do so in a comprehensive, fast and simple way, with personalized advice on those products that require it and automatic processes on other more tedious ones. The benefits for the companies come as a consequence of this strategy.

At the Metlife facilities, the speakers discussed the moment the sector is experiencing and the brutal technological development that marks a frenetic evolution in the market.

In insurance “we have improved the customer experience”

Óscar Herencia, Vice President of Southern Europe and General Director for Spain and Portugal of Metlife | RB/David Alonso

Oscar Heritagefrom metlife, explained how this technological development has enabled strong progress in the design of better services for customers. “In the insurance sector, at Metlife we ​​have managed to improve the customer experiencefor example with a better and simpler management of the policy, or the purchase service in a much simpler way”.

Herencia also highlighted how the insurance sector is adapting, in synergy with fintech, in the development of products that are adapted to consumer demands, such as policies focused on recurring payments, “that I don’t have to give up my children’s school or pay television for an eventuality“, explained Óscar Herencia, or somewhat more complex developments such as “car insurance, for example, that are activated only with the use of the car”, he pointed out as an example of the projects on which Metlife is working.

What they are clear about metlifeHerencia told us, is that “the customer experience also generates return. It is not necessary to face the sale with the maintenance, but the customer experience is what is important, what allows you to capture and maintain”.

This technological development means the general director of Metlife for Spain and Portugal “an opportunity to recover security for society, which has suffered so much, and to contribute to playing that role of understanding the needs of consumers and offering them solutions”. And this goal can be achieved more easily in synergies with fintech, since “they involve the simplification of processes and they give us the tools to be able to interpret the client and put him at the center of everything”.

Finally, Herencia indicated his desire that we can recover as soon as possible “the inertia of the country that we had in 2019 but taking advantage of the great learning that we have had in the pandemic.”

“The paradigm has changed”

Javier Sánchez, head of the mortgage product and accounts at Myinvestor | RB/David Alonso

Regarding the synergies between the insurance sector and fintech companies, Javier Sanchez from myinvestor, recalled that these agreements allow customers to offer more complete and comprehensive experiences. “Not only do you offer advice or investment products, but if they ask you for the associated insurance, you can also offer it,” he told us.

Javier himself insisted that “the paradigm has changed” and highlighted how fast sectors are evolving, “we have to adapt quickly and do it well because it changes the way we see our competitors.” For this reason, they are very attentive to the changes in demand: “It helps us anticipate market trends”, and for this a fundamental tool is “big data”. Thanks to the analysis of these data, “It allows us to improve the personal satisfaction of customers, which results in higher sales and at the same time allows us to anticipate the changes that are coming.“.

Regarding the synergies with the insurance world, Javier Sánchez considers that they are “clear” and that it forces them to “understand the needs of customers who no longer want a single product, but want more and we have to give it to them with the best quality and at the best prices”.

“The bank slept on a gold pyramid without knowing it”

Sergio Cerro, CEO of Rebellion Pay | RB/David Alonso

From RebellionPayits CEO Sergio Hill He precisely emphasized the importance of information and data processing. “The big change has been the analysis we have begun to do with the data” and there he pointed out how “banks and insurers have realized that They have been sleeping for years on a golden pyramid that they did not know how to exploit” and that is why “fintechs have brought disruption with data processing.” It is “the great phenomenon” that has changed everything, said Cerro.

Cerro also wanted to highlight the strong competition that exists within the sector and pointed out that this forces them to “grow and offer a good product“. In this sense, he pointed out that the insurance sector has to begin to understand that the market increasingly wants more customized products, “products on demand” and “I think that the insurance sector now has an exciting job ahead of knowing how to understand what It’s what the customer is asking for in order to design products that meet those demands.”

One of the points on which all the guests agreed was that regulators can better adapt to market demands. This is how Cerro put it, “that the regulators and the bureaucracy go at a pace more in line with that of the companies.”

“Information, speed, freedom of choice and price”

Juan Villén, director of Idealista Mortgages | RB/David Alonso

However, all that glitters in the applications of technological developments in the sector is not gold. Juan Villenfrom Idealistic Mortgagespointed out that, indeed, technology is a facilitator that “helps to achieve the objectives that customers and companies are looking for” but “if we look at the consumer, what he wants are four things: more information, speed, freedom of choice and a price that is fit your needs.”

However, sometimes “too much automation” is found, he said Villenwhen what the consumer is demanding is “trust and advice”, something that is very difficult for an automated registration system to offer.

For Juan Villén, the synergies between fintech and insurers are clear and “essential to provide a good service to the user.” In addition, he expressed his wish that entities bet more and more on technology to develop their products and services.

“To advance technology is non-negotiable”

Fahd Zniber, VP of Product at Bnext | RB/David Alonso

Finally, Fahd Zniber from bnext, added that “of course to advance, technology is non-negotiable” and this must give “agility at the time of development”. For Bnext’s product VP, the key to success lies in customer focus, making available to them all the technology that translates into agile methodologies that respond to their needs.

For Zniber, perhaps one of the problems detected in this technological development within the financial sector is that “we offer more complex products that can create uncertainty“, for this reason he considers it evident that they have clear synergies with the insurance sector: “This way we can give more security to our products for the customer.” For Fahd it will be essential that this technological adaptation be “safe and stable”.