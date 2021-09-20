Oscar Isaac from Star Wars to Dune: biography, career and filmography of the American actor

Oscar Isaac is an American actor born in Guatemala City on March 9, 1979; he is a particularly recognizable and beloved actor in the world of cinema and television, able to obtain a Golden Globe victory for being the best actor in a miniseries or a film for television in 2016, with his performance in Show me a Hero, 2015 miniseries. Over the course of his career, the actor has founded part of his success thanks to a series of cinematographic interpretations that have allowed him to develop a great artistic awareness and, above all, to obtain a great evolution in terms of acting and interpretation. Just think of his evolution that led him to be, in the first instance, an actor within the Star Wars saga, then Duca Leto within the film Dune, a film adaptation of the homonymous novel by Frank Herbert, adapted and created by Canadian director and screenwriter Denis Villeneuve. It is important to underline Oscar Isaac’s career biography through a nod to his filmography, in relation to the roles that have seen him engaged in his career.

Biography and career of Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac was born in Guatemala City on March 9, 1979, the son of a Cuban pulmonologist and a housewife of French origin. His sister is a scientist engaged in research on climate change, while Oscar Isaac began to develop great artistic awareness from an early age, when he began to be passionate about rock music, becoming a singer and guitarist. His film debut took place in 1996, and then gained success and awareness starting from the 2000s, especially with interpretations in films such as No Ridley Scott Truth, About Davis by the Coen brothers and the titles of the saga of Star Wars.

Oscar Isaac’s filmography: film in which he starred

In order to better understand what the determinations of Oscar Isaac’s career have been, especially in relation to his notable cinematographic interpretations and the transition that has taken place from Star Wars in Dune, it is worth considering the filmography of the American actor. Although the roles have been numerous, especially from a cinematographic point of view, Oscar Isaac has always had the opportunity to offer interpretations of great value, making the best of his characters. Here are all the films he starred in Oscar Isaac throughout his career:

All About the Benjamins, by Kevin Bray (2002)

Lenny the Wonder Dog, directed by Oren Goldman and Stav Ozdoba (2005)

Nativity (The Nativity Story), directed by Catherine Hardwicke (2006)

Plutonium 239 – Invisible Peril (The Half Life of Timofey Berezin), directed by Scott Z. Burns (2006)

The Life Before Her Eyes, directed by Vadim Perelman (2007)

Che – L’argentino (Che: Part One), directed by Steven Soderbergh (2008)

Body of Lies, by Ridley Scott (2008)

Balibo, directed by Robert Connolly (2009)

Agora, directed by Alejandro Amenábar (2009)

Robin Hood, by Ridley Scott (2010)

Sucker Punch, by Zack Snyder (2011)

WE – Edward and Wallis (WE), directed by Madonna (2011)

Drive, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn (2011)

Cristiada, directed by Dean Wright (2011)

10 Years, by Jamie Linden (2011)

The Bourne Legacy, directed by Tony Gilroy (2012)

Una scuola per Malia (Won’t Back Down), directed by Daniel Barnz (2012)

About Davis (Inside Llewyn Davis), directed by Joel and Ethan Coen (2013)

In Secret, by Charlie Stratton (2013)

The Two Faces of January, directed by Hossein Amini (2014)

1981: Investigation in New York (A Most Violent Year), directed by JC Chandor (2014)

Ex Machina, directed by Alex Garland (2015)

Mojave, directed by William Monahan (2015)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Star Wars: The Force Awakens), directed by JJ Abrams (2015)

X-Men – Apocalisse (X-Men: Apocalypse), directed by Bryan Singer (2016)

The Promise, directed by Terry George (2016)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), directed by Rian Johnson (2017)

Suburbicon, by George Clooney (2017)

Annihilation, directed by Alex Garland (2018)

Life Itself, directed by Dan Fogelman (2018)

Operation Finale, directed by Chris Weitz (2018)

Van Gogh – On the threshold of eternity (At Eternity’s Gate), directed by Julian Schnabel (2018)

Triple Frontier, directed by JC Chandor (2019)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), directed by JJ Abrams (2019)

The Card Counter, by Paul Schrader (2021)

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve (2021)

TV series and voiceovers by Oscar Isaac

Alongside the films in which he had the opportunity to play Oscar Isaac, the American actor also took part in several TV series that have better defined his character during a certainly important career, in which he has shown great versatility and attention to roles. particularly different from each other. The TV series in which he had the opportunity to act They are the following:

Law & Order: Criminal Intent – TV series, 1 episode (2006)

Show Me a Hero – TV miniseries, 6 episodes (2015)

Scenes from a Marriage – TV miniseries, 5 episodes (2021)

The American actor has achieved some success also on the basis of his works of dubbing, who have often seen him involved in some works of great value, especially in the world of animation. About his works, they follow in chronological list: