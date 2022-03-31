Oscar Isaac may not return as Moon Knight after the series

Oscar Isaac has just joined the MCU as Moon Knight. However, the actor has revealed how he is not contractually obligated to appear in a number of future MCU projects. Instead, he would only return if the fans required it and the story appealed to him.

The long contracts of Marvel Studios are over

Ever since the Infinity saga ended in the MCU, we knew things were going to change at Marvel Studios. The existence of so many characters, stories, plots and worlds was going to expand his universe in style. That is why, with so many actors, Kevin Feige decided to put an end to long contracts like the ones Chris Evans or Robert Downey Jr had at the time. In this way, the actors would return if they were really interested in the project and not out of obligation.

Thus, after Endgame, there are many actors who have joined the MCU: Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Charlie Cox, Sophia di Martino or Oscar Isaac himself. And it is that we were all surprised when we saw that the actor of Guatemalan origin would be the Moon Knight of the MCU. Isaac had already shown himself working on blockbusters after his time on Star Wars, so it was surprising that he came back to Disney and with the MCU, a shared universe where you never know where you’re going with any character in any project.

In doing so, the actor has revealed how he really isn’t bound to appear in a number of future projects. That is, there is no clause that binds the MCU for several years. Instead, Oscar Isaac for the moment will be only Moon Knight in the series, unless there are more stories to tell, so were the statements in which the actor revealed it:

He had heard of the golden handcuffs. That was something he was showing me he was reticent about. And luckily, we agreed to focus on this series. This is the story. And if there is any kind of future, it will depend on if people like it, if they want to see more and if we find a story that is worthwhile.

This really doesn’t mean that we won’t see Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight again in the future. In fact, it has been the actor himself who has shown his interest in seeing the Midnight Sons in live-action. Therefore, only the right story has to appear for him to return as Moon Knight. The disappearance of these clauses basically allows the actors to not be constantly tied to the MCU because it’s not entirely necessary anymore. There are so many characters now that it wasn’t like Cap or Iron Man showing up in Marvel projects every year.

Source: Variety