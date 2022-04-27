Oscar Isaac Reveals His Spider-Man in ‘Across the Spider-Verse’ Has No Sense of Humor

oscar isaac will be one of the main novelties in the animated spider-man universe that will continue the successes of Spider-Man: A new universe. Although the main attraction of the saga that is being put together is the different types of spider-man that we can find in the multiverse, the truth is that they all maintain certain particularly traumatic characteristics, such as losing a loved one, before forging themselves as authentic heroes. Another detail they share is a sense of humor, and yet we already know that Spider-Man 2099, who is brought to life through his voice by Isaac.

The actor of Guatemalan origin also plays the UCM Moon Knight in the Marvel universe, a character who has premiered a series on Disney Plus and who, despite his dramatic psychological condition, does maintain a marked record of humor. A contrast to the version he will play in Spider-Man: Across the Universe. In Isaac’s own words: “It’s been a lot of fun working on it with Phil Lord and Kemp Powers (the film’s producers). What I can say is that what makes this character funny is that he has no sense of humor. Because they all act like…they’re like jokes, right? Everybody jokes except this guy who just doesn’t. He is a very serious Spider-Man.”

Although in the preview that was shown, Spider-Man 2099 was fighting against the protagonist Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) It is to be hoped that this will end up being one more ally in this great arachnid family of the multiverse. On the other hand, Isaac is not the only one who combines his voice here with participation in the UCM, since Hailee Steinfeld will return to life Gwen Stacyhaving premiered as Kate Bishop and future avenger in the Hawkeye series.

Spider-Man 2099

Oscar Isaac will act as Spider-Man 2099the original character of the comic series created in 1992. In what at that time was going to be known as the future of Marvel, a young scientist of Mexican and Irish descent named Miguel O’Hara assumed the role of Spider-Man after obtaining his powers in an accident.

With a predominant aesthetic cyberpunk, Spider-Man 2099 lives in a dystopian New York in which organizations and companies exercise absolute control over the population. his suit is a tribute to the day of the dead and possesses high stamina and powers similar to the original Spider-Man.