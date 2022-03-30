Oscar Isaac showed his hard training for Moon Knight

Disney+ premiere Moon Knightthe series that fully introduces the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Marc Spector, a mercenary who is presumed dead and thanks to the Egyptian god of the moon Khonshu acquires powers at the same time as a severe dissociative personality disorder that ends up complicating the character’s life. Like all superheroes of the brand, this interpretation is physically demanding for the protagonist.

oscar isaac He is no stranger to big franchises and to participating in projects where the stakes are high. Moon Knight is a strong bet Marvel because it presents mature themes such as mental illness, elements of terror and even violence never before seen in MCU content. All this meant that the actor of starwars and X Men I would give 100% for the role.

Oscar Isaac and his training

That percentage that we are talking about also includes the physical preparation that is usually a standard in current superhero projects. The industry likes to present its actors as if they could truly accomplish the feats we see on screen. So we can see Chris Hemsworth wearing the arms of a mythological character or Scarlett Johansson doing devastating pirouettes.

the series of Disney+ forced to oscar isaac to have a hard workout. His look confirms that he must have done weight training along with aerobic conditioning, but what most caught the attention of the talented interpreter’s preparation was a video in which he is seen practicing martial arts and choreography in a very skillful way, revealing which will leave little work for his stunt double.

oscar isaac was prepared with notions in different martial arts and the use of elements that is essential for Moon Knightwhile at the same time developing an agility typical of a feline in action, as well as having time to learn complex choreographies that give the TV show a plus that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe you will surely enjoy.

Haven’t you subscribed yet? Disney+ to access the exclusive contents of Marvel? subscribe in this link. Think no more!