Oscar Isaac | The year of its rise – Cinema

It looks like 2021 is the right year for Oscar Isaac. What can immediately lead him to the beginning of an incredible rise to success. The actor, born in ’79, was born in Guatemala City. In 1984, with his pulmonologist father, housewife mother and sister, he moved to Miami. In 2005 he graduated from the Juilliard School. His acting career began in the 90s. In fact, in 1996 he appeared in an episode of ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent. Then he starts working in the cinema.

In 2007 Steven Spielberg puts him in the cast of the film ‘In front of your eyes‘. The following year he plays a marginal role in ‘Che – The Argentine‘ from Steven Soderbergh. Also in 2008 he shares the set with Leonardo Dicaprio And Russell Crowe in the film of Ridley Scott ‘No truth‘. Oscar Isaac makes one film after another; but it is in 2013 that it begins to make itself known to the general public. This is thanks to the work of Joel and Ethan Coen ‘About Davis‘. Where he plays a folk singer inspired by Dave Van Ronk, very famous in the 60s.

The following year he stars in the film ‘1981: Investigation in New York‘ from JC Chandor. Thanks to this project, he knows Jessica Chastain, his partner in the film. The amazing actress returns to work with Oscar Isaac in the TV miniseries’Scenes from a wedding‘ from Hagai Levi. This is the English-language remake of the 1973 Swedish miniseries of the same name by Ingmar Bergman, starring Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson. The miniseries, shot in New York in 2020, was presented at the 78th International Film Festival of the Venice Biennale.

On the red carpet of the show, the two actors make sparks, driving fans and photographers crazy. Journalists who have seen the miniseries, in fact, confirm how strong the chemistry is between Oscar Isaac And Jessica Chastain. They are Mira and Jonathan; business woman and professor in sentimental and personal crisis. In a few years he manages to devote himself to auteur films such as ‘Suburbicon’ and ‘Ex Machina‘and pop works like’X-Men‘ And ‘Star Wars‘. Also shoots the interesting TV series’Show Me a Hero‘.

The actor seems to be the real protagonist of the Venice Film Festival 2021. Because it also brings the film into competition ‘The Card Collector ‘ from Paul Schrader and the work out of competition ‘Dunes‘ from Denis Villeneuve. Oscar Isaac plays the role of the father of Paul Arteides, Timothée Chalamet. The sci-fi literary blockbuster has always been the desire of every filmmaker around the world. The story, full of giant worms and deserts immersed in the desert, was already represented in the cinema in 1984 by David Lynch.

Also Alejandro Jodorowksy tried to do it, but failed. His script, however, inspired George Lucas for ‘Star Wars‘. Oscar Isaacmoreover, he is among the most beloved actors of the new ones Star Wars. It also appears that Denis Villeneuve confirmed the second part of ‘Dunes‘is a spin-off / prequel tv series’The Sisterhood‘. Oscar Isaac led to the 78th edition of the Venice Biennale International Film Festival ‘The Card Collector from Paul Schrader.

Here he plays William Tell, a former military man turned gambler. The man is chased by the ghosts of his past, after being released from prison. For the director “William Tell is a lonely man in his motel room. It carries a burden. Spends time. Play poker. Kill the time. Then, something happens… ”. Oscar Isaac shows up with a tattoo depicting a verse from World on Fire by The Call. That is, “I trust my life to Providence, I trust my soul to Grace”.

In Italian it is “I entrust my life to Providence, I entrust my soul to Grace”. On the red carpet, moreover, the actor was accompanied by his wife Elvira Lind. Married in 2017 after 5 years of engagement. With her he became Eugene’s father. Oscar Isaac’s career already has other new projects. Eg, ‘Francis and the Godfather‘ from Barry Levinson. The work narrates the contrast between the producer Robert Evans and Francis Ford Coppola in the course of film processing ‘The Godfather‘. Oscar Isaac will embody the very young man Francis Ford Coppola.

