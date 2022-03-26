Oscar Isaac updates the status of Metal Gear Solid

Hideo Kojima’s Video Game Adaptation Metal Gear Solid Is Still On With Oscar Isaac As Solid Snake

sony pictures has been working on a movie metal gear solid since 2015, though details have been pretty scant even after half a decade. The announcement of the signing of oscar isaac to interpret to Solid Snakethe protagonist of the saga, aroused the interest of fans in the project, but the filmmakers have remained silent.

During the premiere of moon knightIsaac offered to IGN a few brief comments on the state of the film. And, to deduce from his words, the truth is that the project does not seem to have advanced much. “We’re looking, we’re still looking like we’re Solid Snake,” the actor said. “We’re climbing up the air ducts, we are looking for history«.

Previously, Derek Connollyscreenwriter of Jurassic Worldwas writing a first draft for the movie, but that update came in 2017, before Isaac was hired, so things may have changed since then. Jordan Vogt-Robertsdirector of Kong: Skull Islanda Metal Gear superfan and friend of the series designer, Hideo Kojima, is listed to direct the film. The latest we know is that Sony Pictures has committed to producing the Metal Gear movie.

Be that as it may, Isaac’s statements suggest that the film is not dead and that things continue to move forward, albeit slowly. The protagonist of it previously stated that he was interested in the Metal Gear movie because of how the game made him feel when he played it and because of its strong anti-war themes. Considering how dense and complex the games created by Hideo Kojima are, it’s a difficult story to adapt into a two-hour movie. However, a valiant effort is being made to try to bring it to life.

The adaptation is based on the franchise created by Kojima and published by Konami. The first game in the franchise was released for Playstation 1 in 1998 and follows a soldier who infiltrates a nuclear weapons facility to neutralize the terrorist threat of Foxhound, a renegade special forces unit. The last entry in the main series was Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain of 2015, which was followed by the poorly received Metal Gear Survive in 2018. Kojima has since founded a new studio that released Death Stranding in 2019 and apparently now making a game for Xbox.