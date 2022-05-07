Oscar Isaac: “We live in post-reality: things used to be clearer but not anymore” – Tvshow – 05/07/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

oscar isaac joins the world of Marvel with Moon Knight, a series that is available on Disney +. Isaac plays the dual personalities of a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder who must solve an Egyptian mystery. he is also Ethan Hawke.

In this talk, Isaac talks about the series, why he thought he was going to walk away from these kinds of projects, and what an actor trained in Shakespeare does working on films for Marvel.

“Some actors say they jump right in when Marvel calls them, but you didn’t. Why not?

“I wasn’t too eager to jump into a big production. I wanted to fall in love with acting again. He was a bit tired. I have two young children and I was ready to take a step back, make smaller movies that didn’t involve as big of a commitment. When this came around, my immediate feeling was that it was a bad time.

—You talk about feeling burned out on big-budget projects. When did you start experiencing that?

—Towards the middle and end of the series of starwars. The commitment was very long and the breaks very specific. I started to get hungry for those character studies and those great directors.

—He worked professionally as an actor for several years with prominent roles in the theater. Did he find that big-budget movies gave him a chance to advance?

—There were some supporting roles that allowed me to play really different characters in these big projects like Robin Hood and Sucker Punch. The funny thing was that no one had any idea who I was.

“And as a Juilliard alumnus and veteran Shakespearean performer, you didn’t think these kinds of movies were below your level?”

-Do not. I wanted to make a living as an actor. He didn’t have the luxury of ethics; I couldn’t afford the luxury of integrity. (Serie). I felt that I could contribute my point of view to everything that came my way. At first, I thought: “If I had a chance, I could try…”. After a while, it became clear that the only thing you can control is your craft and stay curious, and exercise that craft on whatever comes your way and you think is good.

Did starring in Ballad of a Common Man feel like one of those opportunities?

“It changed my life in every way. It was my first lead role. It was a Coen Brothers movie. I played music. I still can’t believe it happened. I wanted it so much and I worked my ass off beforehand to get it. It was the fluke of the moment I did what I wanted to do and the Coens took a chance on someone relatively unknown.

—Was it strange that this led to roles in action franchises, that they thought of you for that kind of film?

—I’ve been in this long enough to know that there is no “they” but rather people who try to make movies, either on a large scale or on a small scale. JJ Abrams wanted to meet me for Star Wars: The Force Awakens while i was still filming A Most Violent Year. I remember because Albert Brooks (his co-star in A Most Violent Year) left me a hilarious message pretending to be JJ. It is taking a leap of faith. And of course, if I hadn’t done that, maybe I would have been available for something else that came my way. But nobody knows.

—Was Star Wars your closest frame of reference when Marvel looked at it for Moon Knight? Was that what made you suspicious?

—These are such big, huge movies. So much fun but you are generating a lot of energy and they leave you exhausted. That was part of the fear. I didn’t anticipate how much creative flexibility there was going to be, how much energy it gave me back.

-How is that?

—Once Mohamed (Diab, director of Moon Knight) and I started talking about what to do if we could put our spotlight on it, we thought it was much more important to stay true to the theme of Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) than some kind of comic book backstory. When looking for the causes of DID it is not a single thing. It is due to sustained trauma over time. This is a coping mechanism that fits for someone who is experiencing that. That they are able to fracture his mind to survive is amazing.

Does Moon Knight talk about why stories about alternate identities and multiverses are becoming so popular?

We live in a post-reality world. Things used to feel much clearer but not anymore. Nothing can be true or authentic anymore, and I think that is reflected in much of our popular culture.

—As a fan of comics, did you feel that a minor character was being imposed on you?

“Yeah, they’re practically scratching the bottom. Although people also said that about Iron Man and he changed cinema forever and had an incredible performance. Part of the appeal of him, to be honest, was the darkness of him.

—You had a previous opportunity in the comic book adaptations with X-Men: Apocalypse. It was not well received. Is it a role that you have repudiated?

“No, I don’t repudiate it. I know exactly what I came in wanting to do and the reasons why I did it. There were these amazing actors involved that I really wanted to work with, (James) McAvoy and (Michael) Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. I collected X-Men growing up, and I loved Apocalypse, I just found him to be a weird and weird character. And then you get there and you’re like, “My God, I’ve got all these prosthetics on. I have a suit, I can’t move, I can’t see anyone. All these actors I wanted to work with, I can’t even see who they are.” I still remember that time fondly. I wish it would have been a better movie and they would have taken better care of the character, but those are the risks.

Would you count your time making Dune with Denis Villeneuve as the typical franchise movie experience?

“Denis was the reason for doing that. He didn’t really have a role in mind for me. He told me: “I’m doing Dune, are you interested? What role is interesting for you? We decided it was Leto. It was a challenge to be a very specific sound in a big symphony.

“And did you know, going in, that he was a character with a limited lifespan?”

Yes, that was part of the appeal.