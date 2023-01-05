Oscar Jiménez will have to fill the gap of Ochoa and MarchesínMediotiempo

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 05.01.2023 05:36:54





After ‘eating’ banking for five years in America under the shadows of Agustin Marchesin Y Guillermo Ochoa, Oscar Jimenez finally get the chance to be starting goalkeeper for the Eagles after the departure of Memo, who did not renew his contract with the team and emigrated to Italian soccer with Salernitana from Serie A.

Jimenez He reached the American squad for the Closing 2017 and being a substitute for Agustín Marchesín, after having outstanding games with Puebla and Jaguares de Chiapas, where he was the undisputed starter.

Since his arrival in Coapa, Jiménez only add 20 official matches of which have been seven in Copa MX and 13 in Liga MXbeing most of his stay in the team in the Under-20 category or in being active in friendly matches during the different preseasons.

In the games he played in the mx cup He received seven goalsthat is, an average of one per game and the Eagles with him in that tournament won six duels and only lost one.

In regards to the MX League where has disputed 13 encounters So far, Jiménez has received nine annotations and in seven he left his goal at zero, in addition to the blue creams they won in eight gamesthey tied four and only lost one.

Now he has all the confidence of Tano

Before the departure from Ochoa of the Americanist arc for this tournament, Fernando Ortiz decided to give it a try Oscar Jimenezwho filled his eye when there were friendly matches in the United States against European clubs and also in the Cup for Mexico.

Although the board hired Luis Malagon to have internal competition, Jimenez will be the starting goalkeeper and the Olympic medalist with the Mexican National Team in Tokyo 2020, must wait his turn to play with the Eagles.