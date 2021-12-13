Oscar Micheaux, story of the man who invented black cinema (grade 8) – Corriere.it

from Maurizio Porro

Our Francesco Zippel tells it in a successful documentary: he was one of the leading Afro-American directors to challenge white supremacism, only to be forgotten

Talking about the relationship between whites and blacks in America is always a highly topical topic: recent and painful episodes have shown its desperate timeliness and cinema and literature deal with it, in the generational change, with ever new impetus. Look at the cinema “The color of freedom” or retrieve “Green book”, watch on Netflix the film “Two women” about the practice of passing (literally going to the other side) that was “fashionable” in the 1920s, when some African American women pretended to be white, as evidenced by the book from which the film is based but above all a beautiful volume by Alexandra Lapierre that talks about the true story of “Bette Green”, director of the Morgan Library in New York (ed. and / or) , believed to be white for life. And now to let us discover the origins of black cinema, before Spike Lee, before today’s stars like Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman, before Sidney Poitier (first Oscar in black as a protagonist), Harry Belafonte and even Hattie Mc Daniel who was the first black actress to win the Oscar for “Gone with the Wind”, but in the party room she was forced to stand outside waiting for the proclamation, here is a beautiful documentary that bears the title of the true pioneer of cinema ” nigger ”, Oscar Micheaux, superhero of American cinema, to be seen on Sky Arte, Skygo, Now.

Written and directed by our Francesco Zippelthe documentary tells us about the difficult rise of a writer-director of the 10 years who found himself fighting against the whole apparatus of made in USA racism starting with the Ku Klux Klan. Metropolis native, self-taught in the fullest sense of the term, wanderer, from Illinois-born to South Dakota, first in a bought land named Rosebud (sometimes coincidences … Welles’ famous last mysterious line in “Fourth Estate”), then running to Chicago where there was the so-called “black belt”, the black belt of the population, and finally to Harlem, New York, which became the real social and cultural capital of the black generation and it is no coincidence that we talk about ” Harlem Renaissance “. Yet Micheaux, who hated Griffith’s blockbuster reactionary “Birth of a Nation” from the bottom and made the first film precisely to contradict it, was not a rhetorical type, but gladly also took it out on his preachers, inciting meaning forever. of the community, to the desire to start over, to memory as the seed of the future.

Descendant of slaves, Micheaux he founded his own production company “against” those who were about to become the powerful Hollywood studios and with the first films under his arm he traveled to the States going to propose in person in a circuit of selected clubs, these films for black audiences who maybe he had to arrive late in the evening, but little by little a community and an alternative circuit formed. He wrote seven novels that he wanted to reduce personally for the cinema, to avoid risks, telling the drama of segregationism, showing the lynchings and migrations of the black people in the northern metropolises. His trusted actor was Paul Robeson, sports champion, asking for financial help from all members of his community and elsewhere, explaining his good causes and the specific value of his films which owed much to the expressionist style of the period. . The first title of 1919 was “The homesteader” and the first African American sound “The exile” (31). His heroes were often mulattoes, but not because of the passing issue, but because the light park was expensive. In all, he made 40 films, of which 80% are lost today, yet forgotten even if they represent the origins of the philosophy of the pioneers towards the West. Commendable undertaking that of the Italian Zippel who directs the documentary under the impulse of the Cineteca di Bologna and its director Farinelli, engaged in the restoration of “Murder in Harlem”, 35, making use of countless testimonies (from the critic Richard Pena to his colleagues Singleton and Haskell Wexler, director of photography) and rare period documents and photos, accompanied by a soundtrack in progress over time, ending with his grave in Great Bend, Kansas, where it still stands today. who brings him fresh flowers even if he does not have a monument like Superman, despite being a super hero.