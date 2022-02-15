Oscar night 2022, the 3 presenters will be Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall

For the first time, the night of the stars will be all female. To report the news exclusively is Variety, which was based on different sources. Big news this year is also the possibility for Twitter users to vote for their favorite film. The most voted one will not have a formal category but, as the Hollywood Reporter writes, “will pave the way for snubbed films, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home”



The hosts of the night of the 2022 Oscars have been chosen, for the first time three women officially called to present the most important show of the show: Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will be the three female personalities who will do the honors on the stage of the show. night of the most awaited stars of the whole year, as reported exclusively Variety, reporting what he was told by various sources. The news should be made official in the next few hours since for now the aforementioned actresses are in the phase of final negotiations. But given that Variety is unanimously considered the “Bible of Entertainment”, their presence at the 94th Academy Awards is now given for certain, indeed for sure … They have a lot of experience presenting shows: Schumer led the MTV Movie Awards in 2015; Hall the BET Awards in 2019; Sykes at the GLAAD Media Awards 2018 and is known for her talk shows, which are very popular overseas. As actresses, these are names that have specialized in the comedy genre. Wanda Sykes in 2005 starred with Jane Fonda and Jennifer Lopez in That mother-in-law monster; Amy Schumer wrote and performed in 2015 A girl disaster; Regina Hall is famous for playing the recurring role of Brenda in the horror-comedy saga of Scary Movie. He recently starred in the ine series Perfect Strangers Will Packer, a US producer whose name had already been announced in October 2021, will produce the event. Packer was in talks with American actor Jon Hamm, who he would like to have as a presenter (for the fourth time). Recall that Hamm is the interpreter of the legendary Don Draper, the protagonist of the television series Mad Mena role thanks to which in 2008 and 2016 he was awarded two Golden Globes for Best Actor in a Drama Series and an Emmy Award in 2015. In addition to Jon Hamm, Will Packer had extended the invitation to other previous hosts, including Chris Rock and Steve Martin. The legendary American star, a true sacred monster of comedy (he is in sixth place in the ranking of the hundred best comedians of all time drawn up by Comedy Central), recently took part in the television series Murders Only in the Buildingalongside actors Selena Gomez and Martin Short, which is why he is back in vogue among the general public. But in the end the choice fell on these three excellent actresses, intelligent, ironic, full of talent and energy. In addition to women, a detail that should not be underestimated. Two African American women and one white, all of them not very young, let us know mature in every respect, both in terms of experience and age: in the showbiz in which, according to the accusations of the same pink quotas that are part of it, after the door you have to elbow to get a role, if you are a woman, this choice is undoubtedly the daughter of times in which diversity and inclusiveness of gender, ethnicity and even age have now become essential.

Oscar 2022, the nominated films and where to see them Recall that since 2019 the Oscars ceremony does not have a presenter and that this year it should have returned to that tradition, that of the only presenter (at least so some believed). It hasn’t happened since the 2018 edition, which saw Jimmy Kimmel participate as a solo conductor.

However, even in this case, although the conductors have tripled, it will be each of the three presenters who will take care of one of the three parts of the event, which will last about an hour each. So it will be like having three solo presenters in the end. The reason why in recent years it has been chosen not to have a single name that pulled the strings of the whole show is to be found in what happens in 2019, when the actor, comedian and producer Kevin Hart was chosen as presenter. Towards the end of 2018, when the Academy announced his name to host the night of the Oscars on February 24, 2019, the web went wild: Hart between 2009 and 2011 had expressed on Twitter some ideas considered homophobic. After the protests broke out, he apologized through some videos posted on the social network, denying the comments he had made previously and assuring himself that he was totally changed. However, the controversy did not stop at all and on 7 December 2018 the actor gave up conducting the Oscars ceremony. Since then, the Academy has preferred not to rely on a single conductor but rather always on a hat-trick of guests, such as the comic trio formed by Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph who opened the 2019 Oscars (the trio that actually took the place by Kevin Hart in the year in which formally there was no presenter. Tina Fey and Amy Poehler instead presented and how the Golden Globes 2019). Choosing multiple characters is considered easier and less susceptible to the potential backlash that a single host could cause. However, on social networks in these hours, many comments speak of the only presenter as something of a different scope than the couple, the trio or the group that is. The power of a single host is, at a showbiz level, something unparalleled. Because uniqueness does not dissipate forces, in short. It’s the Hollywood showman’s law, probably. “Without a host, there are fewer opportunities for the show to produce viral and on everyone’s lips like the star-filled selfie taken by host Ellen DeGeneres in 2014,” reporters Kyle Buchanan and Nicole Sperling note well in their article that appeared a few. hours ago on New York Times.

Oscar nomination, all the Italian films nominated in history. PHOTO Born in 1970, Regina Hall is famous to the general public for her character of Brenda, the best friend of the protagonist of the irresistible saga of Scary Movie. Although she studied to be a journalist and then veered towards an ecclesiastical career, wanting to become a nun at the age of forty (but she was told she was too mature to enter the convent), she then turned to the big screen, preferring the comic genre. She recently starred in her Nine Perfect Strangers.

Amy Schumer is 11 years younger than her colleague Regina Hall: born in 1981, she is one of the most famous female comic faces on American soil. At first she specialized in stand-up comedy, offering her truly irresistible comic face, with a mix of irreverence and zero hair on the tongue that made her a legend at home. Wanda Sykes

The oldest of all three, by birth, is Wanda Sykes, born in 1964. Born as she is on March 7, when she takes the stage of the Academy Awards ceremony she will have turned 58 very recently. Besides being an actress, she is also a screenwriter. She is one of the first African American authors to have been awarded major awards, such as the Emmy. She recently worked as an interpreter on the set of The Upshaw on Netflix and in The good Fight on Amazon Prime (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick). You can vote for your favorite movie on Twitter

Big news this year is that Twitter users will be able to vote (until March 3) for their favorite movie of 2021.

The most voted one will not have a formal category but will pave the way for films excluded from the Academy.

The film that will receive the most social acclaim will be awarded during the Oscars ceremony, which will be held on March 27.

The US magazine informs us of this initiative Hollywood Reporter, explaining that it is the result of a collaboration between Twitter and the Academy. “We are thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and enthusiastic digital audience ahead of this year’s ceremony,” said Meryl Johnson, the Academy’s VP of digital marketing. “Twitter is the place to be at big events and the Oscars are one of the biggest conversation engines every year,” added Sarah Rosen, show partnership manager for the microblog created back in 2006 by Jack Dorsey. “The most voted film by Twitter users will not have a formal Oscar category but will pave the way for films snubbed by the Academy such as Spider-Man: No Way Home “glosses theHollywood Reporter. Users of the blue bird social network will be able to vote until March 3, tweeting their favorite titles with the addition of the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite. It will even be possible to vote for your favorite 2021 scene, this time using a different hashtag: #OscarsCheerMoment.

The sequence that will be the most successful on the net will be shown during the awards ceremony. It will be possible to express your preference up to 20 times a day, in addition, three Twitter users who will participate in the initiative to vote for the favorite social film will be selected for a fully paid trip to Los Angeles and present an Oscar at the next edition of the ceremony. , the one to be held in 2023! That’s why the Academy had launched the social poll on Twitter, the one with which to vote for the name we would have liked to present on the night of the Oscars! The partnership between the social network and the Academy had already been signed.