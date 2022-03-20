Oscar-nominated films 2022 • Channel C

The 94th edition of the Oscars will take place in the coming days and has generated great expectations among viewers for the films that are nominated. Many of them are available on streaming platforms, while others can be enjoyed -for now- in the cinema.

Where can they be seen:

the power of the dog

It is one of the favorites of the public. Jane Campion’s film has a total of 12 Academy Award nominations and has already won the BAFTA for Best Picture.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, its synopsis is as follows: “The wealthy brothers Phil and George Burbank are two sides of the same coin. Phil is elegant and cruel, while George is impassive and kind. When George secretly marries a village widow, Phil wages a ruthless and sadistic war using his effeminate son, Peter, as a pawn.”

This western drama based on the 1967 novel of the same name, written by Thomas Savage, is available from December 1 on Netflix.

King Richard: A Winning Family

Set in the 70s, this romantic comedy follows the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, two young people who fall in love in the San Fernando Valley and face the complexities of first love, which prepares them for the cruelty of adult life.

Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, this film features Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman at the head of the cast; while the rest of the cast is completed by Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper and Tom Waits, among others. While this movie is not yet available on streaming services, it can be seen in some theaters.

Don’t Look Up

It was one of the great premieres of Netflix last year. Adam McKay’s satire, starring Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, earned four nominations: Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Score.

Its synopsis is as follows: “Two mediocre astronomers discover that in a few months a meteorite will destroy the planet Earth. From that moment on, they must warn humanity of the approaching danger through the media.”

It premiered on the big screen in December of last year and was later sold to Netflix, where it remains available to watch to this day.

CODA

This drama tells the frustrated desire of a teenager whose parents and brother are deaf and run a fishing business; Being the only listener in the family, she has always been her support…until the day she wants to participate in the high school choir and she realizes that her true passion in her life is is to sing This international co-production between the United States, France and Canada is available on Amazon Prime Video.

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation tells the story of two teenagers from different ethnic backgrounds who fall in love in New York City in the 1950s; It is a new version of the mythical musical of the same title about the confrontation between two New York street gangs.

The tape is available to watch on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

Belfast

The drama directed, written and produced by Kenneth Branagh has conquered the entire public. In it, he shows how a child experiences the conflict in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in the 1960s. One thing to keep in mind is that this experience was lived by the filmmaker himself.

This production has received seven nominations: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Screenplay, Best Original Song and Best Sound. The film is not available on streaming services, but can be seen in some screening rooms in the country.

dunes

Directed by Denis Villeneuve and adapted from Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel of the same name, this film has a star cast: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem, among many others.

The film managed to get ten nominations at the Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Soundtrack, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Editing, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Visual Effects. It is available on HBO Max.

the alley of lost souls

Starring Bradley Cooper, Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett, the film tells the story of an ambitious hustler with a talent for tricking and manipulating people, who teams up with a woman who is even more dangerous than he is.

This play by Guillermo del Toro is an adaptation of the novel William Lindsay Gresham (1946) and can currently be seen both in theaters and on Star Plus.

Drive My Car

The play by Japanese Ryūsuke Hamaguchi is based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, whose synopsis is as follows: “Yusuke Kafuku, actor and theater director, still unable to deal with his past, agrees to direct Uncle Vanya at a theater festival in Hiroshima. There he meets Misaki, an introverted young woman who will be his driver. In their comings and goings, confessions begin to emerge and the secrets of their mysterious lives are revealed”. The tape is available on MUBI.