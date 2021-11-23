Oscar nomination for DiCaprio?

According to the first post-viewing comments, Adam McKay’s latest effort on Netflix, Don’t Look Up, could win Oscar nominations.

Based on the first reactions a Don’t Look Up, new satirical work by Adam McKay license plate Netflix, it looks like the film could get several nominations for the Oscar 2022, including Best Picture, Best Leading Actor for Leonardo Dicaprio and even the best original song for Ariana Grande And Kid Cudi.

“DiCaprio makes a big splash among possible Oscar nominees, delivering another screaming performance as an astronomer desperately trying to tell the truth before getting caught up in the media and political antics that often plague crises (like a COVID pandemic. -19) “, he wrote Clayton Davis, awards expert of Variety, in his piece on Don’t Look Up, screened in New York and Los Angeles on Thursday for a preview. “If he were in the running for the Best Actor category, he would be dealing with so many other amazing names“.

The crowded race for the Best Actor Oscar indeed already includes Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Benedict Cumberbatch, Andrew Garfield, Javier Bardem, Peter Dinklage And Bradley Cooper. But Di Caprio it is far from being the only apparent one standout in the stellar cast that McKay he assembled for Don’t Look Up, which comprises Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet And Meryl Streep.