Oscar: nomination for Tuesday, Sorrentino – Cinema expected

The announcement of the nominations is upon us: “Dune” (potentially 10), “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” (seven to nine) and “Belfast” (seven to eight) are the films in test according to the predictions of the eve, but at the Oscars 2022 every surprise is possible. The Italian hopes for Tuesday are that Paolo Sorrentino’s “E ‘Stata la Mano di Dio” surpasses the shortlist of foreign films: snubbed at the Golden Globes, the feature film on the director’s adolescence Naples arrives at the appointment with two other important nominations behind – the Bafta and the Critics Choice Awards – plus Robert De Niro’s “love letter”, which could herald the entry into the coveted five and perhaps more.

This year, with the “highest in history” voter turnout, the predictions are especially difficult: indirect consequence, as the Hollywood Reporter explains, of the new membership of the Academy after the controversy over the #OscarSoWhite. Voters outside the US have grown: from 12% to over 25%, out of a total of about 10,000. The effect has also been seen with the recent successes of non-English films such as “Rome” by Alfonso Cuaron (2019), “Parasite” by Bong Joon-ho (2020) and last year “Minari”. The pandemic that has increased the influence of critics, generally more open to promoting foreign films, enters the equation and this time has pushed the Japanese “Drive My Car” among the candidates for best film.

Best Film at the Oscars is the most illustrious category.

“Belfast,” “Dune,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” are practically sure because they joined the five of the directors’ union who only recently got it wrong in 2012 with “Men who hate women”. In addition to Ryosuke Hamaguchi’s film based on a story by Haruki Murakami, “CODA,” “King Richard” and “Don’t Look Up” could also enter, loved by both the actors ‘and producers’ union. And then, to follow, “House of Gucci” that Sag nominated as best cast and “Being the Ricardos”, in the running for a Pga with “Tick, Tick … Boom!”. Not to mention Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” which could give his wife Frances McDormand the seventh nomination in five decades. Barring the way to the three-time Academy Award winner are rivals from Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) to Olivia Colman (“Lost Daughter”), Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”). Among the actors, the contest is between Benedict Cumberbatch directed by Jane Campion and Denzel Washington in the role of Macbeth, to which could be added Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Andrew Garfield of “Tick, Tick … Boom!” And Will Smith for “King Richard” about the Williams sisters’ father. Supporting actors: for sure Kodi Smit-McPhee of “Power of the Dog” will be nominated while among the actresses the contest could see Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench of “Belfast” against Ariana DeBose of “West Side Story” and Ruth Negga in one of the most difficult roles of the year, the black who passes herself off as white in “Passing”. As for the directors, the DGA has put Campion, PT Anderson, Branagh, Hamaguchi, and Denis Villeneuve in five, but a “wild card” could be Sorrentino or “A Hero” by Iranian Asghar Farhadi. Finally, the best foreign film. Also targeting the Norwegian “The Worst Person in the World”, “Plaza Catedral” of Panama, “Compartment No. 6” (Finnish) and, potential surprise, the Spanish “The Good Boss”. (HANDLE).