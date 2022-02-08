Oscar nomination, guide Campion’s The Power of the Dog with 12 – Cinema

Jane Campion’s western The Power oh the dog with 12 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, leads the 2022 Oscar nominations announced today. This is followed by Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi film DUNE with 10 nominations, Kenneth Branagh’s Irish drama BELFAST and Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of WEST SIDE STORY with seven nominations each, and Reinaldo Marcus Green’s sports biopic “King Richard” with six. Now we will have to wait until Sunday 27 March for the Oscars ceremony.

Nominated among the actors: JAVIER BARDEM for Being the Ricardos, BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH for The Power of the Dog, ANDREW GARFIELD for tick, tick … BOOM !, WILL SMITH for King Richard and DENZEL WASHINGTON for The Tragedy of Macbeth. Among the actresses: JESSICA CHASTAIN for Tammy Faye’s Eyes, OLIVIA COLMAN for The Lost Daughter, PENÉLOPE CRUZ for Madres Paralelas, NICOLE KIDMAN for Being the Ricardos, KRISTEN STEWART for Spencer.

The 10 nominees for the best film are BELFAST, CODA, DON’T LOOK UP, DRIVE MY CAR, DUNE, KING RICHARD, LICORICE PIZZA, NIGHTMARE ALLEY, WEST SIDE STORY and precisely THE POWER OF THE DOG.

For best director JANE CAMPION (for the first time a director gets nominations for director and film), KENNETH BRANAGH for Belfast, STEVEN SPIELBERG for West Side Story, RYUSUKE HAMAGUCHI for Drive my car, PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON for Licorice Pizza. Fun fact: Steven Spielberg becomes one of only four people to be nominated 8 times, while Branagh breaks the record of seven nominations in seven categories

Two prestigious nominations for Italy, besides Sorrentino: Enrico Casarosa for the animated film Luca and Massimo Cantini Parrini for the costumes of Cyrano.

The surprise is DRIVE MY CAR by Ryusuke Hamaguchi (in Italian cinemas with Tucker Film). Two years after Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite became the first non-English film to win Best Picture, another foreign film entered the competition for best film: Drive my car which had three more nominations, Best International Film ( competing with E ‘STATA LA MANO DI DIO by Sorrentino), best director and original screenplay.

Snobbati Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Catriona Balfe co-star of Belfast, Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t look Up and Ruth Negga for Passing, as well as Sing 2 among the animated films and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the blockbuster that filled theaters in times of dramatic crisis.

A curiosity: the films of Venice – including E ‘è stato la mano di Dio, The Power of the Dog and Dune – received 29 nominations, including Penelope Cruz for Pedro Almodovar’s Volpi Cup at the 2021 Mostra.

In the history of the Academy Awards, only seven women have earned a nomination for Best Director. But over a dozen films starring a female director have earned recognition for Best Picture, most notably since the Academy expanded the main category to include more than five nominees. ‘CODA’ is the first film led by a predominantly deaf cast to be nominated for Best Picture.