Oscar nominees 2021: where to see them

Among the absent nominees for the Oscar for best film on official streaming platforms and forthcoming or awaiting distribution we have three films out of 8 candidates: The Father, A promising woman (arrives in the hall in mid-May), Minari comes out in theaters on April 26th.

Are you ready to immerse yourself in the great cinema? While waiting for the night of the Academy, here is a guide to see, from the living room, the nominees for best film and also in the other categories.

Best Film Nominees. (They are not here Minari, in the room on the 26th, A promising woman, in the hall at the beginning of May, The Father, in the dining room in autumn)

Mank by David Fincher – Nominated for 10 Academy Awards including Best Picture Best Actor (Gary Oldman), Best Supporting Actress (Amanda Seyfried), Best Cinematography, Best Score, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyle, Best Sound. Available on Netflix

The Chicago Trial 7 by Aaron Sorkin – The story of the Chicago 7 activist group’s trial after the riots at the peaceful demonstration in 1968, The film is nominated for 6 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor for Sacha Baron Cohen, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography , best editing, best song (Hear my Voice). Available on Netflix

Judas and the Black Messiah by Shaka King .- Judas and the Black Messiah is nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor at Lakith Stanfield, Best Song (Fight for You), Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography. The film tells the true story of Fred Hampton, leader of the Black Panthers, played by Daniel Kaluuya. – The film is available in streaming on Prime Video for 19.99 euros (purchase) or 14.99 euros (rental). Also available on other platforms such as Chili, TIM Vision, Google Play, YouTube.

Nomadland by Chloé Zhao – Already winner of the Golden Lion in Venice, he is nominated for film, direction, editing, non-original screenplay, photography, leading actress Frances McDormand. The film is available from April 30 on Disney +.

Sound of Metal by Darius Marder. The story of the metal drummer Ruben, Riz Ahmed, who at the beginning of a progressive hearing loss. Nominated for six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actor to Riz Ahmed, Best Supporting Actor to Paul Raci, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing, Best Sound. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Films with other nominations

But Rainey’s Black Bottom by George C. Wolfe (nominated for 5 Oscars including the posthumous one for Chadwick Boseman), available on Netflix.

Pieces of a Woman by Kornél Mundruczò (nominated for an Oscar, best supporting actress to Vanessa Kirby, already winner of the Coppa Volpi in Venice), available on Netflix.

American Elegy by Ron Howard (nominated for three Oscars including Best Supporting Actress for Glenn Close and Best Makeup and Hairstyle), available on Netflix.

The white tiger by Ramin Bahrani (1 Oscar nominee, best non-original screenplay) available on Netflix.

News from the world by Paul Greengrass, western starring Tom Hanks (nominated for 4 Oscars including Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Soundtrack, Best Sound), available for streaming on Netflix.

From 5 Bloods – Like Brothers by Spike Lee (Oscar nominee for Best Score), available for streaming on Netflix.

Life ahead of him by Edoardo Ponti (Oscar nominee for Best Original Song, Io Sì by Laura Pausini), available on Netflix.

Love and Monsters by Micheal Matthews (Oscar nominee for Best Special Effects), available on Netflix.

The Midnight Sky by George Clooney (Oscar nominee for Best Special Effects), available on Netflix.

Over the Moon – The fantastic world of Lunaria by Glen Keane and John Kahrs (Oscar nominee for Best Animated Film), available on Netflix.

Borat – Film sequel by Jason Woliner (Nominated for 2 Oscars including Best Non-Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress to Maria Bakalova) available on Prime Video.

That night in Miami … by Regina King (nominated for 3 Oscars including Best Supporting Actor to Leslie Odom Jr. and Best Original Screenplay and Best Song, Speak Now), available on Prime Video.

Wolfwalter – The wolf people by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, Irish cartoon linked to Celtic legends and set in Kilkenny. Available on AppleTV

Onward – Beyond the magic by Dan Scalon (Oscar nominee for Best Animated Film, available on Disney +.

Soul by Pete Docter (nominated for 3 Oscars including Best Animated Film, Best Score and Best Sound), available on Disney +

My friend at the bottom of the sea by James Reed and Pippa Ehrlich, story of the unique relationship between a documentarian and an octopus consumed in the wonderful underwater kelp forest in South Africa