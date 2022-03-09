Oscar Nominees 2022 Supporting Actress: Favorite Ariana DeBose

March begins, spring is approaching and the Oscars face their last kilometer. Gone are the long months of the career, from those festival premieres to the guild awards, systematically delivering since the last weeks. In Macguffin007, as usual in recent years, this important time is addressed to try to play fortune tellers and read the minds of academics. Specifically, an attempt is made to predict (always with rigorous data and analysis) who will be the four acting Oscar winners next March 27 at the Dolby Theater. This year, the category that will give the starting signal in these analyzes is secondary actress, where Ariana deBose is Oscar favorite.

No one is going to be fooled at this point: it is the closest category of the four, almost since the last autumn tour. In fact, the spark of this quintet was to see who entered as a nominee, since up to a total of eight actresses (some with more options and others with fewer) had a chance of receiving a nomination. What was clear is that none of them had all the conditions to win as Ariana DeBose does, the brand new Anita from the adaptation of the classic ‘West Side Story‘ by Steven Spielberg.

Ariana DeBose it is the soul, the muscle and the beating heart of the film. His performance, a waste of strength, charisma and personality, is the kind of role that catches the eyes of those who see a film that, if it already had magic, with Spielberg has reached a level of supreme brilliance. Undisputed winner of the race with 15 victories (succeeding in precursors such as SAG or Globos, despite the regrets with the latter), it has never failed while its rivals did. She is the only one who has managed to overcome the Ansel Elgort affair and the stigma of being a Latina being from North Carolina (when her only link to her race is her father’s Puerto Rican ancestry).

Very few weak points can be removed from Ariana. The fact of having little background in cinema (she is reminded of being one of her secondaries ‘The Prom‘, by Ryan Murphy) seems not to be enough to question his indomitable performance, that the film has never gathered strength to fight for greater heights is something that does not even touch it on its way to the Oscar and that those who were intuited as its direct rivals have been left behind or even out of the nominations (like Caitriona Balfe) is something that directly reinforces it. The dancer and theatrical actress who shines in a musical, which will make us forget that last year there was no black actress nominated in the category and that She will make history as the first woman to win an Oscar by appearing in a Steven Spielberg film.. Ariana DeBose, as an Oscar favorite, has it all.

Almost 12 years have passed since that lapidary press conference at the Cannes Film Festival where Lars Von Trier set fire to all of France and a large part of Hollywood with his direct allusions to Nazism and Hitler. That day, to Kirsten Dunst He was deprived of any chance of fighting for an Oscar that many already suspected could be his for his role in ‘melancholia‘. She has had to spend a decade to finally see her nominated, a long sentence for something in which she had no fault, but that finally seems to have left The Academy behind. The great link between the figure of Dunst and the academic rancor is called Jane Campion, and her tool is called ‘The power of the dog’.

Dunst receives her first nomination for a role that is the most nuanced and heartfelt of the five nominees, and with the narrative of returning from the academic dead after those disgraceful declarations from Trier in 2011. She has been, along with Ruth Negga, the most nominated of the race (Negga fell and she didn’t), but failed at the BAFTAs, where she was snubbed. She’s in the movie of the season, but she doesn’t have the same strength as Benedict Cumberbatch, her cast mate and notable favorite of hers to win the Oscar, and the fact that being nominated for the a priori winning film does not work to win the Oscar since 2013 with Lupita Nyong’o. Yes’s and no’s as we weigh the options of an actress who is already content with her current great professional status and sharing an unforgettable moment with her husband (both real and on film) also nominated, Jesse Plemons.

Two legends of the industry of different types come in the same chase car: Aunjanue Ellis and Judi Dench. The first, an actress by trade, solvent and exemplary secondary school, with roots in the theater and with her first opportunity at 53 years old. The second, an academic institution, winner of the Oscar and eight times nominated for it, one of those actresses who give credit to a film just for appearing in it. Ellis and Dench have come to this quintet by different paths, the first being a regular during the season: praised by critics, maintained by the industry and confirmed by The Academy. It is true that her role in ‘king richard‘ has a profile that is usually a winner (Viola Davis or Regina King as those suffering black mothers), but her performance feels more like a support for the protagonist’s brilliance (Will Smith) than like a prize work.

For its part, Judi Dench is a veteran who enhances the quality of the category with her mere presence. His tender role in ‘Belfast‘, the most emotional film of the season, has earned her a place in the quintet of nominees for Supporting Actress. Dench has nothing to prove and no campaign to run, she is a legend and a second Oscar for her would not raise any voices. In fact, she hasn’t won it since 1999 for ‘Shakespeare In Love‘, so there would be no problem seeing her champion 23 years later. A magical night for Kenneth Branagh’s film would make her the winner by drag effect, although it is true that both she and Ciarán Hinds in secondary (her husband in the fiction of ‘Belfast‘, who is also nominated) have a heavier opponent to win. Ellis has already made it clear on the campaign trail that he will honor his mother with the dress she wears that night, and Dench has been battling muscle degeneration since age 77 that affects his vision. Both have narratives, both would be good winners, but both miss key precursors, and Ariana DeBose doesn’t.

It was one of the surprises the morning of the nominations for many (although the BAFTA nomination five days before had already filtered a little that this could happen), and the truth is that it caused great joy in many of those who followed the race. The nomination of jesse buckley for ‘The Dark Daughter’ it is one of the things that makes you reconcile or continue to adore the Oscars. Buckley is a singer-turned-actress who was already known by critics but had never played in the big leagues beyond the BAFTAs (which is her home, since she is Irish). Her role in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s film has convinced the academics, who have invited her to eat at the table of the best, something that they will most likely have to do again soon, due to her brilliant professional future.

Buckley is in a movie that has always been in the shadow of the big titles of the season and that has survived in the conversation mainly because of Olivia Colman, nominated for Best Leading Actress. At the last moment, the film managed to scratch a nomination in Adapted Screenplay and this made Buckley float in a category where there were names that did not quite establish their place, as is the case of Ruth Negra or Caitriona Balfe, who ended up falling. The Irish claimed to be ‘completely shocked‘ when she found out she was nominated, and surely this is the typical case of nomination as a prize for a job. She is young and talented, so her presence in the quintet of nominees is testimonial and she has no choice, which does not mean that she has no chance of winning sooner rather than later.

If everything goes as planned, Ariana DeBose as the favorite for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress will win itjust as he did with the original 1961 film Rita Moreno, with whom DeBose shares a scene in this ‘West Side Story‘ that feels cyclical and singled out. Dunst, Ellis, Dench and Buckley will applaud from their seats, some for being nominated for the first time, others for honoring family members and others for the sheer enjoyment that only a night like the Oscars can bring. Is there room for surprise? Always, this is the Oscars. Can there be surprises more easily in other categories than Best Supporting Actress? Completely.