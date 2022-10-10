Oscar nominees Andrea Berloff and John Gatins sign deal with Netflix





He’s not dead yet! Now if the good is coming for the streaming platform Netflix, as Oscar nominees Andrea Berloff and John Gatins sign a collaboration agreement.

This deal is a creative collaboration to write feature films, and here’s what talented Oscar nominees Andrea Berloff and John Gatins have to say about their collaboration with Netflix:

“The movie development system stopped working a long time ago. Gatins and I talk a lot about how to make it better, both for the filmmakers and for the studios. We’re excited that Netflix has seen the value in our new approach and welcomed us back. Also, working with Ori, Kira and Scott is a unique opportunity.” Andrea Berloff

“Andrea and I have collaborated fantastically with Kira, Ori and Scott over the last few years. This is an opportunity to work exclusively with the entire film team at Netflix.” John Gatins

“From gripping dramas based on true stories to spectacular action adventures and comedies, Andrea Berloff and John Gatins have created stories across genres that deeply connect with audiences. We are thrilled to begin this creative partnership with these two renowned and versatile screenwriters.” Quote from Kira Goldberg and Ori Marmur, Vice Presidents of Netflix Studio Films

Learn more about the lives of these talented filmmakers

Andrea Berloff

Andrea Berloff is an Oscar-nominated filmmaker who lives in Los Angeles. Among her films is “The Queens of Crime”, written and directed by her and distributed by Warner Bros in 2019. As a screenwriter, Andrea collaborated on the successful biographical drama “Explicit Letters”, which was nominated for PGA, SAG, WGA awards. and Critics Choice. It was also listed as one of the ten best films of 2015, according to the American Film Institute. For her work, Berloff was nominated for the Oscar and WGA awards for best original screenplay.

His additional projects include: “The Twin Towers”, which was directed by Oliver Stone and released by Paramount in 2006. As well as “Night of Vengeance”, which was distributed by Open Road in 2016. In addition, he was a co-writer of the film “Blood of my blood”, which was directed by Jean‑François Richet. He also co-wrote the upcoming movie “The Mother” (Spanish title pending), starring Jennifer Lopez for Netflix. He recently teamed up with John Gatins to sign an overall collaboration deal with Netflix.

Andrea loves mentoring new talent and is a regular advisor to the WGA, Universal Emerging Writers Program, “The Blacklist” series, Sundance Institute, and Women in Film. Previously, she was a member of the board of the WGA and today she is on the board of the Franco‑American Cultural Fund as well as the executive committee of the screenwriting area of ​​the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

John Gatins

John Gatins grew up in New York, attended Vassar College and graduated in 1990 with a minor in Dramatic Arts. Later, he moved to Los Angeles, where he wrote the script for “What a Game!” (directed by Michael Tollin) and “The Challenge” (directed by Brian Robbins). He was the creator and executive producer of the Tollin and Robbins pilot for Warner Brothers “Learning Curve” and the co-writer of the basketball drama “Game of Honor,” starring Samuel L. Jackson. Gatins made his directorial debut with his own screenplay in the film “Chasing a Dream,” starring Dakota Fanning and Kurt Russell.

He was also a screenwriter for “Giants of Steel,” starring Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly, and Anthony Mackie. In addition, he worked as an executive producer on the Brian Robbins comedy “Ready to Fight” and was nominated for an Oscar for best original screenplay for the film “The Flight.” On the other hand, he was in charge of the production of “Need for Speed: The Movie” for Dreamworks and, more recently, wrote “Power Rangers”. Currently, he is in charge of the script for the Netflix production “War of 84” (Spanish title pending) together with his partner Andrea Berloff.

What do you think? Do you think this collaboration was a success for Netflix?




