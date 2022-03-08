Oscar nominees have lunch together for the first time since the pandemic

However, for this edition it has been recovered, being held in the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City for the first time. Most of the nominees attended, with some significant absences, such as Nicole Kidman, who has suffered an injury. Despite tensions over the removal of the March 27 Oscar ceremony in several categories, the event was held in a climate of harmony and conciliation.

Javier Bardemnominated for Being the Ricardos, and Penelope Cruz, who opts for the Oscar for parallel mothers) sat with steven spielbergnominated for best film and best direction for west side story, and SianHeder, that can win the award for the screenplay adapted by CODAThe sounds of the silencethe protagonist of the film, Emily Jonesand sid ganisformer president of the Academy.

Attendees were able to enjoy a vegetarian meal. Will Packer, producer of the Oscar ceremony, described those present as “the best of the best”, and gave way to a video, in which kate mckinnon plays an old movie star who warns the nominees, in the funniest way, not to give long or boring speeches if they win. Next, David Rubin, president of the Academy, who has little time left in office, thanked her presence for the stars and technicians who are vying for the awards this year. Alfred Molina, representative of the acting branch, read aloud the name of each nominee, calling them to pose for a photograph.

When they were called, the nominees for best actor Will Smith and Denzel Washington they danced to the music as they made their way to the stands.

