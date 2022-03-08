Oscar nominees party
James
6 hours ago
This Monday, March 7, 2022, the traditional
Oscar nominees dinner. An event in which the great representatives of Hollywood enjoyed apparent normality, after two years of the pandemic, but with their minds set on the war between Russia and Ukraine. Well-known artists traveled there, such as Penelope Cruz (47 years old) or Kristen Stewart (31), who grabbed the eyes for their outfits.
Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz
The Spanish marriage, which is nominated for the awards in its highest category – for ‘Best Actor’ and she for ‘Best Actress’ – did not want to miss this exclusive lunch that celebrates the great stars of Hollywood. Before lunch they posed very smiling and their best outfits. Penélope drew attention for her ‘girly look’, made up of a sleeveless pink mini dress with a button-up front and two flap pockets. Bardem, meanwhile, chose the ‘total black’.
Bradley Cooper
The Pennsylvania actor showed off his best smile and a classic gray suit, which he combined with a basic shirt in a lighter shade. As for footwear, he opted for black ankle boots.
Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis
The interpreter, nominated for ‘Best Actor’, wore a blue suit with a plaid pattern, which he completed with a brown turtleneck shirt, in tune with his shoes. Next to her, the actress Aunjanue Ellis posed, who opted for a fuchsia and black tuxedo suit, which she combined with a white shirt.
Jessica Chastain
The actress and producer opted for the basics and posed in a midi-cut black dress, which drew attention to its neckline and the maxi fringes on its sleeves. She combined it with matching platforms and simple earrings.
Kristen Stewart
The actress, who plays Princess Diana of Wales in ‘Spencer’, was the most groundbreaking of the party, as far as styling is concerned. She opted for a ‘total black look’, made up of bell-cut pants and a long-sleeved top with silver details, in tune with the buttons that the interpreter left open. She completed her look with strong eye makeup.
Dawn Hudson
The actress and executive director of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences opted for a classic pale pink look, consisting of basic straight pants and a fringed tweed blouse. She paired it with simple gold heels.
Diana Warren
The American composer chose an informal style, made up of a blue suit, which she completed with a printed white t-shirt, in tune with her ankle boots. Around her neck she wore a kind of ribbon that matched her outfit.
Andrew Garfield
The American actor and producer opted for a blue suit with fine white stripes, which he combined with a basic white shirt, black tie and matching shoes.
Denzel Washington
Before the nominees luncheon, the veteran actor posed in a gray satin-style suit, which he paired with a black shirt and silver tie. He gave a sporty touch to his outfit with his sneakers.
steven spielberg
The very classic film director posed in a black suit with fine white stripes, which he combined with a basic white shirt and a navy blue tie.
