Oscar picks: What should win best picture, actress and more

Best Supporting Actor

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos” Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog” Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!” Will Smith, “King Richard” Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

The brilliance of Cumberbatch’s performance doesn’t just speak to the fact that he’s a great actor; he’s a great actor playing a great actor, a man of desperate frustrated desires who has talked himself into donning the chaps of a Montana cowboy and playing the part as if his life depended on it. It is those interlocking layers of deception that make Phil Burbank such a terrifying and ultimately tragic figure, and “The Power of a Dog” such an incisive dismantling of performative masculinity. Smith gets considerable momentum for his justly celebrated (and SAG-winning) performance as Richard Williams, a domineering and manipulative role in his own way, but utterly innocent compared to Cumberbatch’s character. Both are great, gale-force performances, but there’s one that’s still bouncing around in my head months later.

Who should win: Benedict Cumberbatch, for “The Power of the Dog.”

Who should have been among the nominees: Hidetoshi Nishijima, for “Drive My Car”.

Benedict Cumberbatch in the movie “The Power of the Dog”. (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter” Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” Judi Dench, “Belfast” Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog” Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

DeBose put a spectacular song-and-dance stamp on a beloved (and past Oscar-winning) role; Buckley accomplished the nearly impossible feat of keeping emotional pace with Colman, and Ellis held “King Richard’s” moral center with warmth and ferocity. But speaking of moral centers: Amidst the turbulent male waters of “The Power of the Dog,” it is Dunst’s frontier widow-turned-girlfriend who most acutely registers the human cost of this film’s brutal emotional warfare. . To see her face contort in silent agony is to remember her great performances in “Melancholia” and “The Beguiled,” and to be amazed again that, unbelievably, this is her first nomination.

Who should win: Kirsten Dunst, for “The Power of the Dog.”

Who should be among the nominees: Ruth Negga, for “Passing”.

Kirsten Dunst as Rose Gordon in “The Power of the Dog.” (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast” Troy Kotsur, “CODA” Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog” JK Simmons, “Being the Ricardos” Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

I like to spread the wealth, honestly, and I was more moved by Kotsur than anyone else, who will probably make history as the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar. But the three central performances in “The Power of the Dog” are vivid, layered, and inextricable from one another in ways that ultimately overwhelm their competition (and make it abundantly clear why Campion should be unbeatable as a director). Smit-McPhee, a calculating young medical student who plays up close while sporting his white shoes, dissects his own role with pinpoint surgical precision and meets Cumberbatch head-on and fearlessly in the year’s most riveting psychological duet. .

Who should win: Kodi Smit-McPhee, for “The Power of the Dog.”

Who should be among the nominees: Vincent Lindon, for “Titane”.

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Peter in “The Power of the Dog.” (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix)

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” Adam McKay and David Sirota, “Don’t Look Up” Zach Baylin, “King Richard” Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza” Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, “The Worst Person in the World”

The two strongest nominees, “Licorice Pizza” and “The Worst Person in the World,” turn out to be wonderfully restless portraits of young women zigzagging toward uncertain romantic, creative, and professional futures. It’s pretty much a random gamble, though I’d vote for Vogt and Trier, whose multi-part script is so painfully perceptive about the unquestioning of what the heart wants and the inconvenience of when she wants it.

Who should win: Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, “The Worst Person in the World.”

Who should be nominated: Radu Jude, “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn.”

Renate Reinsve in “The Worst Person in the World,” directed by Joachim Trier. (Kaspar Tuxen/Neon)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder, “CODA” Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, “Drive My Car” Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth, “Dune” Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter” Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

The three highlighted are all marvels of psychological interiority; Campion preserved the turbulent desires at play in Thomas Savage’s novel, while Gyllenhaal squeezed the constant tension out of Elena Ferrante’s story of maternal ambivalence. But it was Hamaguchi and Oe who did the most inventive and wide-ranging work, extensively crafting a Murakami short story, weaving together perfectly judged swathes of Chekhov, and emerging with a script that understands the power of words and silences alike. We could call it the most original adapted script of the year.

Who should win: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, “Drive My Car.”

Who should have been nominated: Tony Kushner, “West Side Story”.

Hidetoshi Nishijima in “Drive My Car”. (Janus Films)

Best Foreign Language Film

“Drive My Car” “Flee” “The Hand of God” “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” “The Worst Person in the World”

Since I’ve already said how much I love “Drive My Car”, I’ll mention a few that would have been worthy nominees this year: “Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn” (Romania), “Compartment No. 6” (Finland), “Great Freedom ” (Austria), “Lingui, the Sacred Bonds” (Chad), “Playground” (Belgium), “Titane” (France), “A Hero” (Iran) and, best of all, “Memoria” (Colombia) . The category of Best Picture has place for 10 nominees; why not this one?

should win: Drive My Car.

Should have been nominated: “Memory”.

Hidetoshi Nishijima and Tôko Miura in the movie “Drive My Car”. (The Match Factory)

Best Documentary

“Ascension” “Attica” “Flee” “Summer of Soul (… or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” “Writing With Fire”

Fortunately, there’s nothing quite as pitiful as last year’s winner, “My Octopus Teacher,” this year. Each of these nominees has something good: the piercing intimacy of “Flee”, the surprising rigor of “Ascension”, the inspiring courage of “Writing With Fire”, the exuberance of “Summer of Soul”. My vote would go to “Attica,” Stanley Nelson’s methodical and monumental reconstruction of a 1971 prison uprising and the horrific, senseless depiction of state brutality that followed. It’s a stunning work from one of America’s most vital and least hyped nonfiction filmmakers.

should win: “Attica”.

Should have a nomination: “Procession”.

Image from the documentary “Attica”. (Show time)

Best Animated Feature

“Charm” “Flee” “Luca” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” “Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Flee” is the first film to receive nominations for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Documentary and Best Animated Feature. I’d like to see it prevail in this particular category, and not just because the animated category is overdue for a winner that isn’t a big-budget movie. It’s also because Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s harrowing refugee saga is both unique and poignant, a landmark among these strong nominees, each of whom is rooted in some measure in the imperfections of family and the longing for have something like a home.

should win: “flee”.

Should be nominated: “Beauty.”

Amin in a scene from “Flee”. (Neon)

