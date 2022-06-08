Óscar Piñero: Anyone can be Segismunda

The actor Oscar Pinero maintains that the fight of transsexual men and women in cinema, television and theater should focus on going beyond seeking to play trans character roles and, on the other hand, present themselves to castings for any type of role, and thus achieve its normalization at the society level.

In this sense, he affirms that the subject of Segismund it is the character’s humanity, not her transsexuality, something she discovered as she rehearsed the play and embarked on an emotional and sensory journey.

“The character, beyond being transsexual, is a human being to whom a series of things happen. And anyone feels identified; I felt identified with many moments that he relates, with family issues from childhood, from school. It is not necessary to be trans to feel identified with the lives of other people, we are all human beings”, explains the Spanish actor in an interview.

Piñero plays a transsexual woman in Segismund, monologue written and directed by Claudia Toboproduced by The poetic machine, which is presented in its third season at El Círculo Teatral on Wednesdays in June, the month in which the International LGBT+ Pride Day is commemorated each year.

“What attracted me very strongly when I read the story was going through the entire internal emotional journey and the sensations that the character has from the text, that was what made me fall in love”, he explains about the drama he received from Tobo in the pandemic and which was already performed in two seasons in 2021.

Segismund joins the already long list of works in literature, theater, film and television platforms, which address transsexuality, in addition to those that incorporate transsexual actors and actresses in their casts to play female or male roles, such as Patti Harrelson or Daniela Vega.

Only in novels stand out Middlesex, by Jeffrey Eugenides, about a hermaphrodite character; Myra Breckinridgeby Gore Vidal, or the danish girl, by David Ebbershoff, brought to the screen. In Europe and America, the theme has been recurrent in films such as the Chilean a fantastic woman (2017), by Sebastián Lelio, or the Belgians ma vie en rose (1997), by Alain Berliner; Girl (2018), by Lukas Dhont; Lola vers la mer (2019), by Laurent Micheli, or the documentary Little Girl (2020), by Sébastien Lifshitz.

How has your relationship been with a character who is dramatic on stage, but tragic in real life for trans people due to gender violence in countries like Mexico?

“For me and for Claudia, from the beginning it has been very important to carry this out with the greatest respect and to do something very beautiful, that reaches hearts. It is not a project that is made for people from the trans community. Of course, they are the first guests and the first guests, and those who have come have hugged us and thanked us, and that fills our hearts. Segismund it is so that it reaches the whole world, that it goes further, and that people who have not been related in their lives to the trans world, for whatever reasons, that with this monologue, through fiction and entertainment , can empathize with a reality that unfortunately is very dramatic, you start digging and talking to people in the group and it is. It seems that things in real life are already looking up, I hope so; It begins to normalize in a very small way, there begins to be a normalization of trans characters in film and television, little by little.

How did you prepare for the character?

“On an intellectual level and to get information, I contacted people from the collective, trans women, I spoke with acquaintances of mine, I saw many documentaries; on a physical and emotional level I put myself in the hands of Claudia as director, who took me through the whole process to find in the corporality, in the gestures, in the movements, in the forms of the cadences to that Segismund, to that woman from me, so that it is something credible and natural. Yes, it is a staging, but what remains is the entire internal, intellectual and personal process, which ultimately has to do with a human being, not with being transsexual or not. And, as in everything, the experiences are different for each person, there are no two transsexuals who have had the same life experience. Segismund It is not the standard bearer of a specific story, but rather it is the set of many possible stories that have happened or that may happen.“.

Towards normalization

Piñero recalls that the story began in 2016 in Spain, when Claudia Tobo, a documentary and investigative theater playwright – who, among other social dramas, staged Two Women and a Horse About to Explode in Mexico in 2021 – contacted the LGBT+ collective. Cogam in Madrid and attended conferences, talks and interviews with trans women and men, and found in them a connection with the classic drama of the Spanish Golden Age The life is dream, by Pedro Calderón de la Barca, in the sense that his character, Segismundo, lives locked up and without an identity, reflecting on freedom.

“And the trans people, because of the experiences he gathered, I don’t know if the word is locked up, but they do feel that their bodies don’t belong to them and that’s where the whole process starts, in a society that doesn’t leave them free and in which neither they are, where they don’t belong, because society itself won’t let them. And Claudia begins to be a fusion between both things. And so, Segismund it is fragments of many trans realities to create a fictional character, which are intertwined with monologues by Segismundo, from Life is a Dream, which centuries later continue to make perfect sense and take on impressive strength in a transsexual character”, explains the resident actor in Mexico and has participated in productions such as Billy Elliot, The Polar Express, Sugar Y Joseph the Dreamer either Who killed Sarah?

It was not difficult for Piñero to approach the context of the character, a rural trans girl, in charge of a bakery, who tells her life experiences about her family and love relationships, and her problems with bullying, because she herself was born in a rural community. in Spain, where he says he has been in contact with people who may be Segismundin addition to their family references.

What do you think of the criticism against actors or actresses like Eduardo Yáñez or Scarlett Johansson or the Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne, for playing trans characters, without being trans?

“We have to start from the fact that art needs freedom; if we take away freedom from art, creation is restricted. That is my general response. I understand that the collective, specifically trans actors and actresses, need to fight for something that is not being giving, and since they are not achieving it because they are not letting them or opening the doors, they are looking for other ways and it seems very logical to me. But, personally, I think it is not the way, the way is not to say: ‘Then let us do the transgender roles’, because they and they themselves are locking themselves in a room where they are only going to be given transsexual roleswhen what should happen is that producers and casting directors take them into account, like any other actor and actress, if they pass the profile and stay in the role”.

“There are many roles of men and women in movies, series and theater that it does not matter if they are not transsexual or they are, it does not matter if they are noticed or not, it does not matter. That’s where the normalization is. This is how normalization was achieved with the gay community, with homosexuals and lesbians, it was like that. And if a famous cisgender actor or actress, due to the fact of playing transsexual characters, is going to help the visibility of the group, of the stories and in the normalization of society, then it has to happen. I understand the struggle they are having, but I think they are closing doors for something that goes further, which has to do with visibility at a societal level. I see some series and movies and I have recognized trans actors and actresses, in which it is not explained if they are or are not trans because it does not matter, and it seems wonderful to me that it is happening. Bravo for that production, that’s what would have to happen.”

