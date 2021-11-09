Oscar Pistorius close to probation (but first he has to talk to the family of his murdered girlfriend) – Corriere.it

from Marco Bonarrigo

The Paralympic athlete who in 2013 killed his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp, ​​with a shotgun after serving half the 13-year sentence must first apologize to the victim’s relatives (which he never did)

Almost nine years after the tragic 14 February 2013 in which he killed his girlfriend with a shotgun Reeva Steenkamp, Oscar Pistorius – former South African champion of Paralympic athletics – could obtain probation having served half of the thirteen-year sentence imposed on him by the magistrates. According to the South African penal code, however, the right to semilibert of a convict must be subordinated, among other things, to a series of compensatory interviews> with the relatives of the victim. The institution of Victim-offender mediation – unknown in Italy – provides that one of the stages of the return to freedom of those who have committed a serious crime, in view of their insertion into civil society, is precisely a series of meetings with the families of the victims to whom Pistorius may be required to participate with mediators. If successful, Pistorius could serve the rest of his sentence at home, with windows of freedom to practice sports.

Born in Johannesburg on November 22, 1986, Oscar Pistorius he was amputated of both legs when he was just eleven months old due to a severe malformation. Specialist of the 400 meters, he won six Paralympic gold medals establishing a record on the lap of the track (45 ”03) that would have allowed him to compete even among the able-bodied. His request to participate in the open competitions was rejected after a long investigation by the world athletics federation because the prostheses used by the South African – very high technology prototypes produced by the Icelandic Ossur – would have offered unfair advantages over an athlete with limbs due to their extreme elasticity. The final sentence for the murder of his girlfriend (Pistorius was not new to episodes of domestic violence) taken in November 2017, after a period in which the Olympian alternated freedom, home detention and prison. The former athlete currently being held in the prison of Atteridgeville, not far from Pretoria.