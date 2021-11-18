Oscar predictions 2022: 11 movies that could win

Oscar predictions 2022

The 2022 Oscars come exactly two years after the entertainment industry plunged into chaos following the start of the pandemic. In this time, many films have been shot following strict Covid-19 protocols and numerous long-delayed blockbusters (see 007) have finally come out – in theaters, on streaming platforms or both – but, the crisis is far from over. Bottom line: The films competing for glory this season are the most diverse, from big-budget hits to high-hopes indie productions. There are also beloved actors looking for their first Oscar win (Kristen Stewart, Will Smith, Kirsten Dunst) and talented women (Jane Campion, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Siân Heder) eager to break into the best director category following the success of Chloé Zhao. with Nomadland.

Ahead of the ceremony on March 27, here are the Oscar 2022 predictions and the films destined to win big, according to Vogue.

The power of the dog

Jane Campion’s dark and brutal western that follows a breeder (Benedict Cumberbatch) who terrifies his brother’s new wife (Kirsten Dunst) is a favorite for “best film”, largely due to its hypnotic photography, haunting column sound and the performances of the actors. And maybe it could even make Campion the third woman in history to receive an Oscar for best director.

Belfast

After winning the coveted Toronto Film Festival Audience Award, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical rendering of his childhood during the Belfast Troubles is set to win. Jude Hill is extraordinary in the role of the boy, as are the actors who play his parents and grandparents: Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench.

Dunes

A sci-fi giant that has given cinemas around the world a necessary boost by already grossing more than $ 350 million, Denis Villeneuve’s atmospheric epic is likely to be rewarded in multiple ways. The production design is masterful, the visual effects impressive, the costumes fantastic, and the soundtrack from Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer is truly creepy.

A winning family – King Richard

Fifteen years after his last Oscar nomination for The pursuit of happiness, Will Smith could secure a statuette for his passionate portrayal of Richard Williams, the father and tennis coach of Venus and Serena, in Reinaldo Marcus Green’s thrilling biopic. Also in the game Beyoncé, who could challenge Billie Eilish in the original song category with “Be Alive“.

Licorice pizza

If anyone deserves an Oscar, it’s definitely the eight-time nominated Paul Thomas Anderson. Critics have praised her latest swooning romance – the story of a teenager (Cooper Hoffman, son of Philip Seymour Hoffman) chasing an older woman (Alana Haim). An award for Best Original Screenplay seems almost guaranteed, but this success could easily go further.

Spencer

While Pablo Larraín’s directing of Princess Diana’s fateful trip to Sandringham for Christmas 1991 may divide Academy voters, there’s no denying the strength, power, and unsettling accuracy of Kristen Stewart’s interpretation of the Princess of the people. Credit should also go to Jonny Greenwood’s sad soundtrack and Jacqueline Durran’s exquisite costumes.

Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley

The latest film by Guillermo del Toro, the tender monster movie The Shape of Water, won four statuettes including Best Picture. This noir thriller is even more star-studded, with Bradley Cooper as a funfair worker and Cate Blanchett as a sinister psychiatrist, alongside Oscar-nominated Rooney Mara, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe and Richard Jenkins.

Macbeth’s tragedy

Among them, Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand and Joel Coen have already won 10 Oscars, so we could deduce that the trio’s exciting new collaboration will be a firm favorite for the awards. It is a haunting and stylized retelling of the Shakespearean saga of murderous ambition and the guilt it consumes, bathed in fog and shot in shimmering black and white.

The lost daughter

In her daring directorial debut, Maggie Gyllenhaal transforms Elena Ferrante’s fascinating novel of the same name into a rich and profound cinematic meditation on the joys and agonies of motherhood. A nomination for Best Non-Original Screenplay would be well deserved, as would recognition for the greats Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley and Dakota Johnson.

See more The light of the shadow. Interview with Maggie Gyllenhaal An actress (now a director) who has always lived on stage and a writer who has chosen mystery as the place of choice. Maggie Gyllenhaal talks to Vogue Italia about Elena Ferrante and “The Lost Daughter”, the film she directed and which tells the story of the “Dark Daughter”

Madres parallelas

Although not selected as the “best international film” presented by Spain, Pedro Almodóvar’s melodrama that follows two women meeting in a maternity ward could be presented in other categories, from original soundtrack to best photography. Its greatest asset? Penélope Cruz, winner of the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival, who is in the running for best actress.

TAIL

In early 2021, Siân Heder’s charming coming-of-age comedy about a deaf adult son swept Sundance, becoming the first film ever to win all of the festival’s top awards in the US drama category. Being an exuberant crowd pleaser, he could very well sneak into the race for best picture or cast newcomer Emilia Jones and Oscar winner Marlee Matlin.