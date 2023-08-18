Oscar race 2024: Analysis ahead of the festival season

The 2024 Oscar race is still in its infancy, but now is a good time to stop and take a look at which films are already in the Best Picture race, and how the season’s major festivals—Venice, TIFF, Telluride and New York—are faring. Are. -Can affect the race for the gold statue.

Do we have safe contenders?

First of all we are going to talk about the movies which are already released in theaters or festivals. Because of its success with critics, audiences and at the box office, I think we can assure that barbie And oppenheimer They are a pretty safe bet to get the 2024 Oscar for Best Picture.

A24 looks like a strong horse past life, Celine Song’s romantic drama which has been enthusiastically received by critics and audiences. Although its June release didn’t make a big splash, it made enough noise to establish itself as a contender to watch. Of course, it will need to build momentum with the help of regional critics’ awards.

Neon is off to a great start with its star acquisition of the season: anatomy of fallA film directed by Justin Triot, which won the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2023 and is about to begin its tour of the Telluride, TIFF and New York festivals, the luxury triplet that NEON will use as a springboard to try to reach Best Picture Will do And why not? Best Actress (The Spectacular Sandra Hüller).

went to the Cannes Grand Prix this year area of ​​interest, one of the great unknowns of the season. Jonathan Glazer’s acclaimed film about the horrors of evil wrought through the daily lives of a commander and his wife in Auschwitz, will be a key favorite this season and for the same reason those regional installments are needed. And the A24’s marketing, in a race to get by then, might otherwise push some areas of the Academy behind its coolness, content and execution. The good news: It’ll be in Telluride, TIFF, and New York.

Another film that got decent reviews from Cannes and is a clear contender of the season assassins of the flower moon by Martin Scorsese. It will hit US theaters in October, ahead of its premiere on Apple TV+.

Assassins of the Flower Moon | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Amazon Studios Has A Potential Diamond With Its Sports Crowdpleaser Air, But the film is far from a safe bet. adaptation of the classic are you there god It’s me, Margaret. It has a 99% on Rotten Tomatoes, was well received and could be a hit at the Spirit Awards, although Lionsgate hasn’t entered awards season with a bang in a while.

from eyes asteroid city, a film by Wes Anderson, which divided critics but was a success at the North American box office. The Academy still excludes animation, so Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-VerseDespite its exceptional craftsmanship and huge box office numbers, it probably won’t be considered for Best Picture.

secret of strike

Awards season is absolutely irrelevant when it comes to actors and writers’ strikes. However, in order to make this game analysis we have to keep in mind that large corporations, strangely in their desire to keep themselves rich and unwilling to pay fair wages and enforce ethical labor measures, Films are getting delayed. How will this affect the 2024 Oscar race? We don’t know exactly, but the following movies may be the most affected.

The Dunes: Part 2What looked like a strong contender is likely to be pushed back to 2024. Warner Bros may also push back its release purple colourMusical adaptation starring Fantasia Barano, Taraji P. Henson and Coleman Domingo.

challengersStarring Zendaya, Mike Feist and Josh O’Connor, Venice was going to debut in 2023, but Sony Pictures decided to pull it out of the festival and delay its release to April 2024. Searchlight Pictures delayed the release a little longer, though it delayed poor things Yorgos Lanthimos’ victory did not exclude him from the Venice competition for a few weeks. However, rumors suggest that no other Searchlight film will suffer the same fate: win the next round Taika Waititi may be facing another (yes, another) delay; At the moment, it is still agreed to premiere at TIFF.

Looks like Apple will move on Napoleon by Ridley Scott (releasing in November), but I wouldn’t be surprised by any changes as the biopic would definitely benefit from Joaquin Phoenix and Vanessa Kirby helping out with the promotion.

Venice may be important

bradley cooper new movie, TeacherHer prosthetic has already sparked controversy, but if she gets a good reception at Venice 2023, she could cause any trouble on her way to the Oscars.

Another Netflix Alternative murderer From David Fincher, a movie starring Michael Fassbender that we don’t know much about but definitely has the potential to go far. hitman Richard Linklater’s film doesn’t sound like an Oscar film, but we should never underestimate one of America’s best screenwriters.

Quietly but with Adam Driver’s leading man at the helm, Ferrari Michael Mann will have to impress in Italy to be a contender. The same happened with Sofia Coppola, who disappointed with the retrograde on the rocks But with what? priscillaBased on the memory of Elvis’ ex-wife, silencing certainly has all the makings.

evil doesn’t exist by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, count by Pablo Larrain Animal by Bertrand Bonello, green border by Agnieszka Holland, the promised land by Nikolaj Arcel, theory of everything More by Tim Kroeger io captain De Matteo Garrone, who is competing for the Golden Lion, could be a strong international contender or something.

looking forward to the holidays

There’s a juicy selection of films that could enter the Oscar race in 2023, but they’ll first have to have successful showings at Telluride, a festival originally created to push films to the Oscars, and TIFF, Toronto International Film Festival. Always a staple of the season: Since 2010, 12 of the 13 TIFF People’s Choice Award-winning films have been nominated for a Best Picture Oscar. New York will also be a tremendous visibility platform and we cannot underestimate the value of this.

Here are some of the films that will have their world or international premieres at these festivals:

Paul Giamatti may return to Oscars talks holdover Alexander Payne’s coming-of-age comedy about a strict teacher and an aggressive student; Focus Features has always been toying with the horse and this may be a favorite of his. bike rider He’s not making too much noise, but we can’t rule out Jeff Nichols, who will be premiering the play in Telluride; Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Michael Shannon should be enough to get people talking.

environmental apocalyptic drama the end we begin with May there always be a stage for the excellent Jodie Comer. biopic ReadingThe premise of model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller looks promising, especially with Kate Winslet playing the lead. Annette Bening already deserves an Oscar nyad This could be your ticket to achieving it; Here’s the fantastical documentary duo of Elizabeth Chai Wasserhalley and Jimmy Chin making their fictional debut (rescue) She might get a boost in this biopic about a 64-year-old woman who swam from Cuba to the United States.

Anthony Hopkins plays Sir Nicholas Vinton, the man who helped save hundreds of children during World War II one life, Nice things have been said about Coleman Domingo rustinBiopic about a gay African-American activist, Keys to the 1963 March on Washington.

fingernailsApple sci-fi film directed by Christos Nikou (Apple,Riz Ahmed is starting to make noise thanks to its great cast made up of Jessie Buckley and Jeremy Allen White. ImaginationAfter her stint in Cannes (somewhat boycotted by her sexist programmers), she could establish herself as an international contender if she makes a splash in Toronto, while the peasantsof directors of love vincent, may be in the running for the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. and of course, boy and heron There promises to be plenty to talk about during these festivals by Hayao Miyazaki.

Lastly, I didn’t mention London Film Festival but there we might have a big contender for Oscars 2024. burning saltEmerald Fennell’s New Movie (promising young lady), will debut the program before being released theatrically in December through MGM. Watch this drama starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi and Rosamund Pike.

First Oscar Predictions for Best Picture 2024

Before the fall festivities kick off, we’re going to make predictions for the best picture races. A reminder that this ranking is purely game and has nothing to do with the quality of the respective movies.

oppenheimer assassins of the flower moon barbie anatomy of fall Teacher past life area of ​​interest Air burning salt Imagination

with eye:

poor things

Napoleon

priscilla

murderer

boy and heron

The Dunes: Part 2

purple colour

bike rider

one life

As is tradition, here are my personal picks of the 10 films I’ll nominate for best film ever, only taking into account the ones I’ve seen and qualified this year.