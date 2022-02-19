Óscar Romero, new partner of Fabra, Campuzano and Villa in Boca Juniors | Other Soccer Leagues

Boca Juniors announced this Friday the signing of the Paraguayan creative midfielder Oscar Romero, habitually summoned to Albirroja, who arrived as a free player. “Welcome, Óscar Romero!”, Xeneize published through the social network Twitter along with a video in which it is seen that the Paraguayan will wear number 11.

“I am very happy to arrive at a club as big in South America as Boca. I am very excited and want to do things well, I like this type of challenge,” Romero had said in Asunción before getting on the plane. The midfielder arrived this morning and has already undergone routine medical tests.

“It was a very quick agreement. Román (Riquelme) contacted me and treated me very well, the fact that it is Boca seduces a footballer a lot because of what the club means and also because of the challenges that he will have this year where he will play many tournaments important”, added the player.

Romero went through Cerro Porteño, Racing Club, Deportivo Alavés, Shanghai Shenhua and San Lorenzo, a club from which he left after terminating his contract in mid-2021. The creative is the fifth reinforcement in this Boca Juniors transfer market, which he previously incorporated Darío Benedetto, Nicolás Figal, Guillermo ‘Pol’ Fernández and Leandro Brey.

Boca Juniors’ next game will be this Sunday against Rosario Central on the third day of the Professional League Cup in

Soccer.

EFE