Oscar, “social distancing” dresses win on the red carpet – Fashion

The red carpet and the glamor of the Oscars are back in the strange edition of the pandemic between worn and taken off masks, high fashion garments, but also sneakers and golden Crocs.

Sweatshirts and pajamas did not have a place on the red carpet of the Academy Awards aired on ABC two months late on the usual date of the end of February. Instead, the dizzying necklines of the divas (the record for Maria Bakalova of “Borat”) but also the “social distancing” dresses were the trend: Bakalova in a candid Louis Vuitton with an oversized tulle skirt kicked off, followed by Carey Mulligan (“A promising woman”) in extra-large gold lame by Valentino, Regina King with another Louis Vuitton with wide sleeves like butterfly wings, Angela Bassett in ALberta Ferretti with a red cloud dress with gigantic bow and Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman “) which looked like a pale pink column in front of photographers’ flashes but occupied a couple of armchairs once seated at the table. The plumed skirt by Laura Dern, one of the presenters, And Amanda Seyfried from “Mank”, in a scarlet Armani Privé with a breathtaking neckline and a pleated skirt a couple of meters in diameter.

The Hollywood appointment of the year was held at Los Angeles Union Station, one of the poles of the ceremony, transformed for one night into a maxi outdoor party for candidates, presenters and their guests.

Lots of white: Bakalova, Viola Davis in laser-cut Alexander McQueen, but above all lots of gold, from Leslie Odom Jr’s double-breasted Brioni, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for “One Night in Miami” and for Best Original Song, at the Crocs gilded by Questlove, the musical director of the ceremony. And then Andra Day (in Vera Wang) and Laura Pausini, in the Valentino pant-suit like the two tuxedos, one white and one black, by Diane Warren. Lots of Italian fashion. In no particular order, the Valentino, but also Bottega Veneta for Daniel Kaluuya, best supporting actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah”, Dolce and Gabbana for Halle Berry, Alberta Ferretti for Angela Bassett, Emerald Fennell’s maternity Gucci (best screenplay original) and Giorgio Armani who also dressed Glenn Close, at his eighth Oscar for “American Elegy”: a Klein blue trouser tunic and purple silk gloves, a tribute to the designer’s mother who often wore them.

The stables order of Steven Soderbergh, the producer and director of the evening, had been clear: no sweatshirts or pajamas like at the Golden Globes. But Chloé Zhao, who made history as the first non-white female director to win the director’s award and the second in absolute terms, presented herself in white sneakers and a “hobo” shoulder strap, in line with her character: her long hair. styled in two braids. With her, Linda May and Swankie, two of the “real nomads” who in “Nomadland” flanked the best actress candidate, Frances McDormand, invisible on the red carpet but who was spotted with a mask on her face next to her husband Joel Coen .