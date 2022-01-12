Oscar, the ceremony will once again have a presenter

While awaiting nominations to be announced on February 8, the Academy announced that for the first time in three editions without a presenter, the Oscars will return to having one when the award ceremony airs on ABC on March 27. This was confirmed by the president of the American television network, Craig Erwich, who did not want to reveal the name yet: “It could be me”, joked Erwich.

The last to present the ceremony, for two consecutive years in 2017 and 2018, was the actor Jimmy Kimmel, receiving very positive comments and criticisms for his role. Among the other presenters of the past editions there are Chris Rock (2016), Neil Patrick Harris (2015), Ellen DeGeneres (2014), Seth MacFarlane (2013), Billy Crystal (2012) and James Franco with Anne Hathaway (2011).

A role among the most coveted in Hollywood until a few years ago, the commitment as presenter of the Oscars ceremony has become much more burdensome in the age of social media and the constant criticism of anyone on the stage. The presenter box has been empty since 2019, when after announcing Kevin Hart in the role, the Academy asked him to apologize for a few years-old homophobic tweets, and Hart decided to drop out. It was 2019 and the Oscars haven’t had a presenter since, until today.