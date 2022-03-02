Óscar Torregrosa, new president of the Valencian Society of Internal Medicine

VALENCIA. (EP) The specialist Oscar Torregrosa has been appointed new president of the Valencian Society of Internal Medicine (SVMICV) for the next two years, replacing Henry Kneefrom the Sagunto Hospital, according to sources from the Generalitat.

Dr. Torregrosa has a degree in Medicine from the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in 1999 and is an assistant doctor of the Internal Medicine Service of the Elche Hospital. He is also coordinator of the Working Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine for Osteoporosis, as well as associate professor in the Department of Clinical Medicine at the UMH and member of the Spanish Society for Bone Research and Mineral Metabolism (SEIOMM).

In this regard, he stressed that he faces “this challenge with enormous enthusiasm and responsibility”. Thus, he has highlighted that chairing the Valencian Society of Internal Medicine is “a great opportunity to value the specialty and contribute to improving and developing the research of internists in the Valencian community”.

In that sense, he pointed out that the covid-19 pandemic has shown “the enormous importance” of the specialty: “it has had to be this global pandemic that puts Internal Medicine in value,” he pointed out.

For this reason, he pointed out that we must take advantage of this opportunity to continue growing and developing our capacities for global assessment of patients in the hospital setting with growing interest in monographic outpatient consultations and areas of interest in complex chronic patients, Heart Failure units , rare and autoimmune-systemic diseases, among others”, he assured.

“I hope to live up to this position and represent all internists in the Valencian Community in the best possible way”, he added.

As president of the SVMICV, he will be in charge of legally representing the company before public and private organizations; advising health authorities on health matters; organize the annual congress of the society; chair the assembly and meetings of the society and be the interlocutor with the SVMICV.

Other of its functions will be to obtain funds for the Society, convene research grants and look after the general interests of all internists in the Valencian community, attending to their suggestions and needs that society can support.