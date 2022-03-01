Óscar Torregrosa, president of the Internal Valencian Society

Óscar Torregrosa, president of the Valencian Society of Internal Medicine.

The Assistant Physician of the Service of Internal Medicine of the General University Hospital of Elche, Oscar Torregrosais the new president of the Valencian Society of Internal Medicine (Svmicv). Torregrosa, who replaces Enrique Rodilla at the Sagunto Hospital (Valencia), will hold the position for the next two years.

The specialist has a degree in Medicine from the Miguel Hernández University (UMH) in 1999 and an assistant doctor at the Internal Medicine Service of the Hospital of Elche. He is also coordinator of the Working Group of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine for Osteoporosis, as well as associate professor in the Department of Clinical Medicine at the UMH and member of the Spanish Society for Bone Research and Mineral Metabolism (Seiomm).

Functions of the new president of the Svmicv

As president of the Svmicv, Torregrosa will be in charge of legally representing the company before public and private organizations; advising health authorities on health matters; organize the annual congress of the society; chair the assembly and meetings of the company and be the interlocutor with the Svmicv.

Other functions will be to obtain funds for society, call for research grants and look after the general interests of all internists in the Valencian community, attending to their suggestions and needs that society can support. Illusion and responsibility.

“Chairman of the Valencian Society of Internal Medicine is a great opportunity to value the specialty”

As the new president explains, “I face this challenge with enormous enthusiasm and responsibility. Preside over the Valencian society of Internal Medicine It is a great opportunity to value the specialty and contribute to improving and developing the research of internists in the Valencian community”. “The covid-19 pandemic has shown the enormous importance of the specialty. It has had to be this global pandemic that puts Internal Medicine in value, ”he continues.

“We must take advantage of this opportunity to continue growing and developing our capacities for the global assessment of patients in the hospital setting, with growing interest in monographic outpatient consultations and areas of interest in complex chronic patients, Heart failure, rare diseases and autoimmune-systemicamong others”, he assured.

“I hope to live up to this position and represent all the internists in the Valencian Community in the best way possible”, concludes Torregrosa.