Sports

Óscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson: what time, when is it and where to watch live

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

One of the most interesting and anticipated fights of 2022 is about to arrive. The Mexican Oscar Valdez he will return to the ring and he will do it in the best possible way when he faces the American ShakurStevenson, in a battle that has attracted attention due to the level of both boxers in the ring.

It will be at the end of this month when the born in Nogales Sonora return with a high caliber performance considering that he is currently one of the best Mexican boxers in his category. His rival, however, will not be easy, as some experts in the field place him as the “New Mayweather”.

Source link

Photo of James James45 mins ago
0 16 2 minutes read

Related Articles

The real reason why Paco Palencia appeared at a Chivas conference: Technician or manager?

9 mins ago

Canelo Álvarez made fun of the promoter who called him “chicken”

22 mins ago

The most “economical” car that Ronaldo Nazario has

34 mins ago

Johan Mojica would have an agreement in principle with Atlético de Madrid to sign for the 2022-23 season | Colombians Abroad

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button