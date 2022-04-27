Óscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson: what time, when is it and where to watch live

One of the most interesting and anticipated fights of 2022 is about to arrive. The Mexican Oscar Valdez he will return to the ring and he will do it in the best possible way when he faces the American ShakurStevenson, in a battle that has attracted attention due to the level of both boxers in the ring.

It will be at the end of this month when the born in Nogales Sonora return with a high caliber performance considering that he is currently one of the best Mexican boxers in his category. His rival, however, will not be easy, as some experts in the field place him as the “New Mayweather”.

It’s been a few days since Shakur Stevenson decided to heat up the fight against Oscar Valdez Through some comments that have made his rival show a certain repudiation towards him, a fact that can be seen more precisely the day they are both above the ring.

This is what you should know about the fight between Óscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson

Oscar Valdez and Shakur Stevenson the faces will be seen next Saturday, April 30; that is, only a week before the Mexican Saul, the Canelo Alvarez, have his first contest of 2022 when the Russian Dmitry Bivol is measured in Las Vegas.

In relation to Saul, it is necessary to mention that Oscar has trained in recent weeks with the Canelo Teamso it is said that he is ready to face a boxer who has 17 wins (nine by way of chloroform) and who also holds the super featherweight title of the world boxing organization from October 2021.

And although the quality of the American is to be admired, it is necessary to mention that Oscar Valdez He will arrive at this commitment with an important mark of 30 wins and zero losses, the same in which he has beaten his rival by knockout on 23 occasions, having as his last function on September 10, 2021, when he defeated by unanimous decision Robson Conceicao.

To be able to appreciate this fight, you only have to tune in Aztec 7 through La Casa del Boxeo or, well, from the official application of Aztec Sports.

* Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson | Saturday April 30 | MGM Grand Garden Arena | Aztec 7

