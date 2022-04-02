Oscar: Will Smith and the worst actors who won and did not deserve it

win an oscar does not mean that someone is a good actor and we have proof.

In 1988, Glenn Close should have taken Oscar for Best Actress for her disturbing role as an obsessed woman in Fatal Attraction, but the Oscar decided that his iconic performance was not enough to beat that of Cher in Moonstruck and it was better if they were going to give her the award, and so, once again, the award went to an actor who was definitely not at the level of the rest of the nominees and did not deserve such recognition 8 especially when there are actors like Willem Dafoe and Meryl Streep who never, or hardly ever, win).

Close’s case has been repeated many times, it was not an accident and no one misread the card, the Academy, for some strange reason (perhaps because they know they will not get a nomination again in their lives), has given him the award for actors who are not exactly goodbut they had a bit of good luck and knew how to choose a good project (some can’t even do that, so it has its merits too).

The history of Oscar It’s not perfect (Stallone didn’t get the award for Rocky, but he almost did for Creed), a lot of mistakes have been made, and you don’t have to be an expert to know that there are quite a few actors who have a trophy on their shelf that they have no careers to back them up. There are winners of Oscar What Leonardo DiCaprio or Julie Andrews that they showed, before and after they won, that they were the best in the industry, but others received their Oscar and then decided to throw it away with terrible movies and unmemorable performances.

These are some of the worst actors and actresses who have won an Oscar.

Will Smith

Film: King Richard