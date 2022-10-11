Oscar winner Emma Stone dons the Padres jersey in series vs. Mets – NBC 7 San Diego (20)

SAN DIEGO — Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone was booed effusively over the weekend at New York’s Citi Field after she and her husband showed up to support the San Diego Padres at the wild card round of the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The Padres, of course, ended up outshining their NL Rivals on Sunday night in the three-game series.

The off-field action involving Stone, who took home an Oscar in 2017 for her breakout role in “La La Land,” occurred during Game 1, when she was spotted by Jumbotron operators, who quickly picked up and held a photo of Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, both performing in Padres gear.

The connection? McCary and SNL star Kyle Mooney lived next door to each other growing up at Scripps Ranch, eventually both moving to attend USC. Eventually, San Diegans made their way to SNL, with McCary in the role of writer and director, and Mooney, of course, as a cast member (he left the show earlier this year after its ninth season).

Fast-forward to Friday night, when the Mets photographer tried to embarrass the New York power couple from going to the Padres. In fact, they both toasted each other with their drinks before Stone flashed his million-dollar smile.

It didn’t take long for the Padres to embrace the celebrities, with the teams tweeting: “Big fans of these fans. Hi Dave and Emma! 👋”

Not much of a surprise: Mooney was also seen at Citi Field this weekend, decked out in Padres gear. The guy loves his hometown team, a reciprocated fondness for the Padres, who had the comedian throw out the first pitch in June 2014.

More Famous San Diego Padres Fans

San Diego SNL fans have long appreciated Mooney’s turn as the garage-based “news anchor” on the late-night “Inside SoCal” sketch series, which features, among other locations, Rigoberto’s taqueria in University Avenue in North Park.

While it’s hard to tell if some celebrities are fans just by wearing a jersey, some stars have more obvious fan-based connections to the Friars. Take for example country god Garth Brooks, who has repeatedly taken BP with the Padres. Or Snoop, who threw out the first pitch before a game at Petco in 2016, when the rapper seemed to visit San Diego often.

Some time ago, some may remember Jay-Z sporting a Padres jersey in his “Girl, Girls, Girls” music video.

Ok, and there’s another household name that we can guess has been a fan since day 1: San Diego native Tony Hawk. He, too, has received the ball to start a game, in fact, multiple times: last year, as well as 2017, 2015 and 2011.

San Diego also has the star power to compete with Los Angeles fans when the NL Division Series kicks off on Tuesday. Maybe not, but it’s better than being a Mets fan right now, that’s for sure.