Oscar winners: Full list of 2021 winners

The road movie Nomadland won the top prize at the 2021 Oscars, where director Chloé Zhao made history as the first woman of color to win the directing award and the second woman in history.

The ceremony also saw Sir Anthony Hopkins win the Oscar for Best Actor, defeating the late Chadwick Boseman, while Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor.

Nomadland which tells the story of a woman traveling across the western United States, also took home the best actress award for its star France McDormand.

McDormand, who has now won three best actress Oscars, howled onstage when the film won best picture: a tribute to the nomadland production sound mixer Michael Wolf Snyder, who died at the age of 35 earlier this year.

Sir Anthony, 83, who did not attend the ceremony, is the oldest winner in the best actor category. He previously won an Oscar in 1992 for his breakthrough role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence Of The Lambs .

He won for his performance in El padreabout a man who slips into dementia, defeating presumed favorite Boseman, who died last year at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.

Kaluuya, who was born in London to Ugandan parents, is the first black Briton to win the award for best supporting actor, having been recognized for his portrayal of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.

There were several surprise victories. mank of David Fincher led the pack with 10 nominations, but ultimately won two.

Find the full list of winners below.

Best film

El padre

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Nomadland

WINNER Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Viola Davis-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day –The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand- Nomadland WINNER

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Riz Ahmed- Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins- El padre WINNER

Gary Oldman-Mank

Steven Yeun-Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Sasha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya- Judas and the Black Messiah WINNER

Leslie Odom Jr.One Night in Miami…

Paul Race –Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova-Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Coleman – El padre

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn- Minari WINNER

best director

Thomas Vinterberg-another round

David Fincher-Mank

Lee Issac Chung –Minari

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland WINNER

Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman

Best Screenplay (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman WINNER

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

El padre WINNER

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Best International Feature Film

another round WINNER

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Who Vadis, Aida?

Best Animated Feature Film

Onwards

over the moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul WINNER

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

crip camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher WINNER

Time

Best Film Editing

El padre

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal WINNER

The Trial of the Chicago 7

best photography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank WINNER

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Music (Original Score)

Gives 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul WINNER

Best Music (Original Song)

“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah WINNER

“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik” –Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead

“SpeakNow” –One Night in Miami…

better sound

greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal WINNER

Better visual effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet WINNER

Best Production Design

El padre

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank WINNER

News of the World

Tenet

Best Costume Design

emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom WINNER

Mank

Mulan

Pinnochio

Best hair and makeup

emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom WINNER

Mank

Pinnochio

Best animated short film

Burrow

genius loci

If Anything Happens I Love You WINNER

Opera

yes people

Best Live Action Short Film

feeling through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers WINNER

white eye

Documentary short film

Colette WINNER

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha