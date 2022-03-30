Oscar winners: Full list of 2021 winners

The road movie Nomadland won the top prize at the 2021 Oscars, where director Chloé Zhao made history as the first woman of color to win the directing award and the second woman in history.
The ceremony also saw Sir Anthony Hopkins win the Oscar for Best Actor, defeating the late Chadwick Boseman, while Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor.
Nomadland which tells the story of a woman traveling across the western United States, also took home the best actress award for its star France McDormand.
McDormand, who has now won three best actress Oscars, howled onstage when the film won best picture: a tribute to the nomadland production sound mixer Michael Wolf Snyder, who died at the age of 35 earlier this year.
Sir Anthony, 83, who did not attend the ceremony, is the oldest winner in the best actor category. He previously won an Oscar in 1992 for his breakthrough role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence Of The Lambs .
He won for his performance in El padreabout a man who slips into dementia, defeating presumed favorite Boseman, who died last year at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer.
Kaluuya, who was born in London to Ugandan parents, is the first black Briton to win the award for best supporting actor, having been recognized for his portrayal of Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah.
There were several surprise victories. mank of David Fincher led the pack with 10 nominations, but ultimately won two.
Find the full list of winners below.
Best film
El padre
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Nomadland
WINNER Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Viola Davis-Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day –The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand- Nomadland WINNER
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Riz Ahmed- Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins- El padre WINNER
Gary Oldman-Mank
Steven Yeun-Minari
Best Supporting Actor
Sasha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya- Judas and the Black Messiah WINNER
Leslie Odom Jr.One Night in Miami…
Paul Race –Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova-Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Coleman – El padre
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn- Minari WINNER
best director
Thomas Vinterberg-another round
David Fincher-Mank
Lee Issac Chung –Minari
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland WINNER
Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman
Best Screenplay (Original Screenplay)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman WINNER
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
El padre WINNER
Nomadland
One Night in Miami…
The White Tiger
Best International Feature Film
another round WINNER
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Who Vadis, Aida?
Best Animated Feature Film
Onwards
over the moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul WINNER
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
crip camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher WINNER
Time
Best Film Editing
El padre
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal WINNER
The Trial of the Chicago 7
best photography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank WINNER
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Music (Original Score)
Gives 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul WINNER
Best Music (Original Song)
“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah WINNER
“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik” –Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead
“SpeakNow” –One Night in Miami…
better sound
greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal WINNER
Better visual effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet WINNER
Best Production Design
El padre
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank WINNER
News of the World
Tenet
Best Costume Design
emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom WINNER
Mank
Mulan
Pinnochio
Best hair and makeup
emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom WINNER
Mank
Pinnochio
Best animated short film
Burrow
genius loci
If Anything Happens I Love You WINNER
Opera
yes people
Best Live Action Short Film
feeling through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers WINNER
white eye
Documentary short film
Colette WINNER
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha