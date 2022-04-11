Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson joins ‘Fast and Furious 10’

The saga welcomes a new face, the star of “Captain Marvel”. The announcement was made on Sunday on Vin Diesel’s Instagram account.

Family Fast and Furious is getting bigger. Brie Larson, star of Captain Marvel and Oscar-winning actress for Roomjoins the tenth installment of the blockbuster, Vin Diesel announced on his Instagram account on Sunday.

“You have no idea how amazing she will be. [Elle] will add something unexpected, but something you all dream of,” the actor and producer wrote. Fast and Furious in the caption of a photo representing him with Brie Larson.

Brie Larson joins a cast that includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron. Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) are the other newcomers to the franchise for this tenth installment.

Fast and Furious 10 will be released in May 2023. It will be directed by Justin Lin, director of most of the franchise (the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth episodes).

Soon spinoffs?

Appeared in the post-credits scene of Fast and Furious 9, Jason Statham should have a bigger role in this new sequel. Dwayne Johnson has meanwhile declined the offer to return to the saga after his high-profile falling out with Vin Diesel.

Started in 2001, the franchise Fast and Furious will end with a finale in two films, bringing the number of parts of the saga to eleven.

And if it will come to an end, it should not completely bow out: derivative films, with Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson in particular, are also in preparation.

The first spin-off of the saga, Hobbs & Shawwas a big hit in 2019 – and grossed $759 million at the box office.