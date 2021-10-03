Oscars 2020 | Why was Adam Sandler not nominated?

In the official announcement of the nominations for the 2020 Oscars, someone noticed that Adam Sandler was not nominated for best actor. Let’s try to better understand why.

For his portrayal of the Diamond District jeweler and self-destructive gambling addict Howard Ratner in the crime thriller Uncut Gems of the Safdie brothers, Adam Sandler he had convinced most audiences and critics that he would get at least one nomination for the coveted statuette.

However, when the 2020 Oscar nominations list was officially announced, Sandler’s name didn’t appear anywhere. Academy members nominated Antonio Banderas (Dolor Y Glory), Leonardo Dicaprio (Once upon a time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) e Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

Why Adam Sandler didn’t get a nomination

These days the New York Post has published statements from an Academy member who commented on some of the actors who did not get Oscar nominations this year: the star of Dolemite Is My Name, Eddie Murphy, the protagonist of Hustlers Jennifer Lopez, and of course Sandler. He revealed the real reason why Adam Sandler was snubbed. When he’s at his peak, Adam Sandler is a really funny actor. He split the parts into films like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy and others, gaining much more fame than a former Saturday Night Live star. In the 2000s Sandler ventured into more dramatic territory with Spanglish, Punch-Drunk Love And Funny People, effectively proving to be something more.

But at some point Sandler’s record became unpredictable when he began to indulge in films that were, well, less than spectacular. He collected Razzies – the opposite of the Oscar – for Just Go With It And Jack and Jill, two of his worst films ever. It has only been in recent years, through his performances in films such as The stories of Meyerowitz of Netflix and now Uncut Gems, which Sandler began to lose his nickname of “King of Bad Movies”.

Adam Sandler is not an Oscar

Unfortunately, the Oscar jury has a stronger memory than that of the general public. The reason it hasn’t received an Oscar nomination, according to the well-known actor character and Academy member, is because people don’t associate the name “Adam Sandler” with prestigious awards like the Oscars.

“Unfortunately, the actors become brands. The Sandler brand doesn’t scream “Oscar”, the source said. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in early December 2019, Sandler threatened revenge if he didn’t get an Oscar for his performance in Uncut Gems. The actor warned that he was going to get a role in an incredibly bad film that everyone would regret not mentioning him.

Adam Sandler vs Academy Awards

Since his filmography isn’t exactly chock-full of victories, the actor doesn’t have much to lose in making a terrible film, other than Academy respect. In response to Sandler’s comments on The Howard Stern Show, one member complained that the actor shows arrogance towards him and that his threat has shown “a lack of respect“.

It may not have been in the running for an Oscar, but the fact that it generated real buzz for a Best Actor award speaks for itself. Sandler’s future is to be discovered.