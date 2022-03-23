Oscars 2022: 5 ways Hollywood is looking to bring back the appeal of its star awards

James 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 40 Views

  • Steven McIntosh
  • BBC Entertainment Journalist

Will Smith at the Critics' Awards USA

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Will Smith is favorite to win the Oscar for best actor for his role in King Richard.

The 94th Academy Awards take place this Sunday in Los Angeles and, with last year’s viewing figures at an all-time low, organizers are under pressure to make the ceremony relevant again, particularly to younger audiences. young man.

There used to be hundreds of reasons to sit down and watch the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards.

Before there were social networks, provided a rare opportunity from catch a glimpse of the world’s biggest movie stars gathered in the same place; to see what they were wearing and (for masochists) to listen to their speeches.

Second, it was a place to watch clips from the year’s most acclaimed movies, long before YouTube made trailers available on demand.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Coldplay in DR – “Bachata Rosa”, the hit performed by Coldplay that connected England and DR in a magical night

The concert of the British band Coldplay left its mark in the Dominican Republic, not …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved