Oscars 2022 | Academy Awards: Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry emulate Kobe Bryant and win an Oscar

James 3 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 50 Views

Oscars 2022 | Academy Awards For the documentary “The Queen of Basketball”

Shaq and Curry take an Oscar and emulate Black Mamba.
Reuters

Source link

About James

Check Also

Mexico will return to the green uniform for Qatar 2022

Midtime Editorial Mexico City / 03.28.2022 23:23:09 The Selection Mexicana will return its classic green …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved