Oscars 2022 | Academy Awards: Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen Curry emulate Kobe Bryant and win an Oscar

Lhe story of Lusia Harris only gets better: she has won an Oscar. And Shaquille O’Neal can also claim to be an Oscar winner just like his old Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant did, four years ago in another category.

“The Queen of Basketball,” with a pair of basketball legends – O’Neal and Stephen Curry – among the producers executives and main promoters of the 22-minute film, won the academy award for best short documentary on Sunday.

This happens almost two months after the death of Harris, who scored the first basket in the history of Olympic women’s basketball and was the first woman officially selected in a Draft by an NBA team. Ben Proudfoot directed the documentary, which has fueled some basketball fans’ awareness of Harris’ history as a great trailblazer.

“If there is anyone out there who still doubts whether there is an audience for female athletes and If you wonder if your stories are worthwhile, entertaining or important, let the academy award give you the answer.” Proudfoot said at the award ceremony in Los Angeles.

Harris is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame along with O’Neal. But even the four-time NBA champion, considered one of the best in basketball history, did not know the history of the player.

“I didn’t know who he was at first,” O’Neal said earlier this month.

Few knew.

But the film and the involvement of O’Neal and Curry contributed to the spread of the athlete’s story. Even Golden State star Curry wore sneakers earlier this month emblazoned with “Queen Lucy.”

Harris helped Delta State University win three consecutive national championships in the 1970s and won a silver medal for the United States at the Montreal Olympics in 1976. Harris was selected by the New Orleans Jazz in the 1977 NBA draft, but was pregnant at the time and never tried stay on the team.

His family attended the award ceremony on Sunday.

Proudfoot used the Oscar win to urge President Joe Biden to free two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, who is imprisoned in Russia.

Griner was arrested in mid-February after arriving at Moscow airport, where Russian authorities cartridges for vapers were found in his luggage that allegedly contained an oil derived from cannabis, according to various media.

grinner faces a sentence of up to 10 years in prison according to Russian laws.

“President Biden, bring Brittney Griner home,” Proudfoot said.