Oscars 2022: Becky G and Luis Fonsi put everyone to dance with “No one speaks of Bruno”

James 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 37 Views

Written in CELEBRITIES the

Becky G and Luis Fonsi They put the rhythm in oscars 2022being part of the performance of the theme “No mention of Bruno” from the animated film “Charm” at Dolby Theater.

The song that has become one of the favorites of the smallest audience after the premiere of the famous Disney movie, was performed during the Oscar ceremonyby various artists, beginning with Mauricio Castillo and Carolina Gaitanthe original performers.

Then the rest of the cast of the “Charm” voice actors to cede the performance to Puerto Rican Luis Fonsi and Becky Gas well as Megan Thee Stallion.

Before the Oscars ceremony, Luis Fonsi during his time on the red carpet He commented: “Happy to be here for the first time and to be part of a song that, as a father, I have heard many times at home. A song that celebrates Colombia, our culture, our language and the taste of Latinos.”

Reactions to Luis Fonsi and Becky G at the Oscars 2022

Although Luis Fonsi and Becky G. like Sebastian Yatra they put the Latin power very high, the interpreters who sang “No mention of Bruno” received some criticism for interpreting the song in English.

Legend
Legend
Legend
Legend
Legend

Several users were not satisfied with the interpretation of Luis Fonsi and Becky G at the Oscar Awards.

Source link

About James

Check Also

What’s new on DVD and Blu-ray (April 2022)

Let’s go with a preview of the releases that for this month of April we …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved