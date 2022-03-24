Oscars 2022: ‘Dune’ is fan favorite for best picture, according to Fandango’s poll of moviegoers

With the 94th Academy Awards this Sunday, many are sharing which Best Picture nominee they want to win. In 2021, the public and critics praised the work of Denis Villeneuve Dune. Time Dune isn’t a favorite for Best Picture, fans seem to want it to win, according to the results of a Fandango poll of moviegoers.

‘Dune’ is the highest-grossing Best Picture nominee at the Oscars

Rebecca Ferguson, Timothee Chalamet, Denis Villeneuve, Babs Olusanmokun, and Zendaya | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Dune it garnered the most at the box office of all the Best Picture nominees. According to Box Office Mojo, the film made over $400 million worldwide, despite also premiering on HBO Max on the same day. marketing for Dune it emphasized the theatrical experience, especially on an IMAX screen, and many audiences listened. It’s a visual and sound extravaganza best viewed on the largest possible screen.

Still, the box office may not be the best indicator of how many people saw a movie. Many of the Best Picture nominees went straight to broadcast, making it more difficult to know how many people watched them. However, because Dune is a known IP, most likely there are more people watching Dune than any other candidate. The film also features a cast with famous stars like Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, and Jason Momoa.

‘Dune’ is a fan favorite among Fandango moviegoers

In a new survey conducted by Fandango, Dune is the fan favorite for Best Picture nominees. Fandango surveyed over 2,000 of its users and the poll, shared by Gold Derby, shows who fans liked the most in each Academy Awards category.

“Dune it’s entertainment on a grand scale that beautifully transports you to another place and time, featuring characters that are instantly memorable and a story that’s unforgettable,” says Managing Editor of Fandango and Gold Derby expert. Erik Davis. “The fans love it. Dune more because of its great ideas and incredible visual effects. This was very much a film that reminded audiences of the power of making movies on the big screen and deserves top honors.”

Dune took first place with 27% of the votes, and West Side Story came in second with 13%. For the other categories, fans chose Andrew Garfield for Best Actor, Kristen Stewart in Spencer for Best Actress, JK Simmons for Best Supporting Actor, Kirsten Dunst for Best Supporting Actress, and Steven Spielberg for Best Director.

Does ‘Dune’ have a chance of winning Best Picture?

Celebrating Academy Award® nominees Denis Villeneuve, Mary Parent and Cale Boyter, nominated for Best Picture. Along with the phenomenal cast and crew, Denis Villeneuve, Mary Parent and Cale Boyter created a film as big as the screen it should be experienced on. pic.twitter.com/CoKv91q9Xc — DUNE (@dunemovie) March 20, 2022

Dune is nominated for 10 Academy Awards, the second most after the power of the dog, which is nominated for 12. However, Villeneuve was snubbed for Best Director, and the Best Picture winner usually has the director nominated as well. The last two years, the winner of Best Director also had the Best Picture.

CODA it has also been gaining momentum with recent wins at the SAG Awards and the PGA Awards. The race for Best Picture seems to be between CODA and the power of the dogbut maybe Dune can pull off a surprise to the delight of fans.

Dune It is currently streaming on HBO Max.

