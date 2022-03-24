Oscars 2022: ‘Dune’ is fan favorite for best picture, according to Fandango’s poll of moviegoers

James 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 55 Views

With the 94th Academy Awards this Sunday, many are sharing which Best Picture nominee they want to win. In 2021, the public and critics praised the work of Denis Villeneuve Dune. Time Dune isn’t a favorite for Best Picture, fans seem to want it to win, according to the results of a Fandango poll of moviegoers.

‘Dune’ is the highest-grossing Best Picture nominee at the Oscars

Dune it garnered the most at the box office of all the Best Picture nominees. According to Box Office Mojo, the film made over $400 million worldwide, despite also premiering on HBO Max on the same day. marketing for Dune it emphasized the theatrical experience, especially on an IMAX screen, and many audiences listened. It’s a visual and sound extravaganza best viewed on the largest possible screen.

