Oscars 2022: how to watch the awards ceremony in streaming and on TV

The ceremony of awarding the Oscar 2022, or Academy Awards, will be held the night between Sunday 27 and Monday 28 March 2022. On this occasion, they will be awarded films, directors And interpreters, as well as aspects related to the workforce, such as trick, costumes, sound effects and it’sspecial effects, without neglecting documentaries, short films and works of animation.

They are not there yet official nominations, especially for the most anticipated category, namely that of films. We will have to wait until February 8 to find out which feature films will compete for the coveted statuette of the Academy Awards 2022. At the moment, however, theAcademy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has already disclosed some short lists of various categories, including that of the best international film, which includes the film that represents Italy, or “It was the hand of God ”by Paolo Sorrentino“.

Who will the coveted statuettes go to in 2022?

From January 27th to February 1st, will be held the voting for nominations, which will then all be announced on February 8, while the awards ceremony will be held, as we said, the March 27 at Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

We will update this article as soon as we have the official nominations.

Oscars 2022 – What we know at the moment

To date, we know the short lists, i.e. the lists of potential nominations, of the following categories:

Best Documentary

Documentary short film

Makeup and hairstyles

Original soundtrack

Original song

Animated short film

Live action short film

Sound

Visual effects

To these is added the category Best International Film, which includes the latest feature film by the Italian Paolo Sorrentino, “It was the hand of God“, A semi-auto-biographical film by the Neapolitan director, who dedicates a true declaration of love to Naples, retracing the memory of his childhood and youth. Sorrentino has already been the winner of a Golden Globe, four European Film Awards, a BAFTA Award, five David di Donatello, eight Silver ribbons.

Netflix may have some presence at the 2022 Oscars

There is obviously great anticipation for the main category, which this year could include several productions Netflix, including Don’t Look Up with Jennifer Lawrence And Leonardo Dicaprio, the musical Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! with an amazing Andrew Garfield, And The Power of the Dog. Probably, we will also see the blockbuster Dunes from Denis Villeneuve, therefore the competition will be considerable.

How to watch Oscar Night 2022 streaming and on TV

ABC

The award ceremony will be broadcast in full by the ABC, the official US broadcaster of the event. The network offers a streaming service accessible through numerous applications on the Android and iOS platforms, as well as for streaming devices such as Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Chromecast with Google TV.

If you have no problem with the English language and want to enjoy the ceremony in its entirety, you will need one VPN to access the contents of the ABC. We recommend some providers below.

Visit the official ABC site for more information.

Sky

The Sky satellite and streaming service will broadcast live the Oscar night On the canal Sky Cinema (303). You will need a subscription to the service to be able to follow the Academy Awards 2022 ceremony, for example with the package Sky Q, that offers Sky TV, Netflix, Sky Cinema, Sky Sport, Sky Calcio and Sky Kids, with the possibility of subscribing the first month for only € 9.

Find out about all Sky subscription options here.

TV8

If you are lucky, this year too, the 2022 Oscars ceremony will be broadcast in the clear on TV8. There is no news yet, however. Come back and visit us for all the updates.

How to watch the night of the 2022 Oscars from abroad or from the USA

If you are abroad for work and prefer to follow the Italian broadcasts or if you want to follow the live broadcast of the 2022 Oscars ceremony transmitted by ABC, you will need a service of virtual private network. The reason is that streaming services are almost always subject to geographical constraints, so you will need a VPN service to ensure that the servers see you connected from the same geographical area covered by the reference platforms.

We have compiled a top 3 of the best VPN platforms on the market today for you to help you choose the one that’s right for you.

ExpressVPN, the best of all ExpressVPN is the # 1 service. 1 for us at Tom’s Hardware! We’ve tried several, but ExpressVPN is the one that convinced us the most as a whole. If you want the security and privacy that only a paid VPN can offer, the annual subscription costs less than 6 euros per month and valid for 15 months, Plus it includes 1 year of unlimited Backblaze cloud backup! As if that were not enough, you can ask for the full refund within first 30 days, risk free. SEE OFFER NordVPN, the best known in Italy NordVPN is almost unbeatable for the value for money. If you are looking for a functional, safe and performing service, it could be right for you. You can try NordVPN free for 7 days. SEE OFFER Surfshark, ideal for beginners Of all the VPNs we’ve tried, Surfshark is the one that caters best to novice users, thanks to user-friendly interfaces and quick settings. Also, if you want to try it risk-free, a one-time guarantee is available full refund within 30 days, all for just over 2 euros per month if you subscribe to a 24 month subscription. SEE OFFER

If you want to deepen the subject, however, we invite you to read our articles What is a VPN (Virtual Private Network) And VPN: what it is, how it works and what it is for.